Jessica Simpson's Marriage to Eric Johnson Hits Rocky Patch as Couple Live 'Separate Lives': Report
Songbird Jessica Simpson's marriage to Eric Johnson has reportedly hit a rough patch, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Insiders sparked new fears about the couple's nearly ten-year marriage after claiming the singer and her husband are secretly living separate lives.
"Eric has been doing his own thing for longer than anyone seems to know — well over a year now," a tipster dished to the National Enquirer.
"He's been very vocal about how difficult it is to live with someone so obsessed with surgery and so detached from reality most of the time."
According to the sensational report, the insider claimed the 44-year-old retired football pro still loves the Dukes of Hazard pop star. Johnson reportedly doesn't want their children — Maxwell, 11, Ace, 10, and Birdie, 4 — to grow up in a broken home.
"There's still an attraction there," the source explained. "It's just like banging his head against a wall trying to reason with her spaced-out attitude toward life."
Meanwhile, the singer's social media followers have noticed she hasn't posted any pics of her hunky husband since September.
"She does her thing — he does his," the spy snitched. "They have separate lives much of the time and their own interests — and they're both equally independent. Date nights have become more infrequent, though they did manage to book a dinner for Valentine's Day."
The insider claimed Johnson and Simpson, who lost over 100 pounds after going sober in 2017, are "amicably" co-parenting their kids but are "essentially papering over the cracks or putting their issues on the back burner."
The insider spilled, "How long they can go on like this is the big question." RadarOnline.com has reached out to Simpson and Johnson's reps for comment.
This isn't the first time Simpson and Johnson's marriage has been rumored to be on the rocks.
As RadarOnline.com reported, the couple was previously at odds over a potential reality show centered around their family. Simpson posted smiley photos of her family online but there was drama behind the scenes.
"Jess has been bored and craving a return to the spotlight for a while," an insider revealed. "It’s a big reason why she’s had all these cosmetic procedures and continues to lose weight. She wants to look her best when she finds the right project — ideally, a TV show that features the whole family."
While Simpson was allegedly focused on getting camera ready, her husband was "not happy" about her plans for a reality show.
"He’s a low-key guy who’d get out of Hollywood if he could. He doesn’t want any part of having camera crews invade his home life," a pal said of Johnson.
"He’s been quite content with the way things are, but Jessica is hell-bent on seeing her name in lights. They’ve been arguing about it but Jessica is determined to get her way no matter what."