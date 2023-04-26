Jessica Simpson's Weight Loss Sparks 'Intervention' Fears as Friends & Family Worry She's 'Wasting Away'
Jessica Simpson's recent thin appearance in New York City sparked worry that she might need an "intervention" as sources say the singer's family, including her husband, Eric Johnson, are "concerned" about where her weight loss is going, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Fans have described Simpson as "gaunt," "sickly," and "disappearing."
"She doesn't look healthy at all," remarked one follower. "I love her, but I'm afraid something's not right."
But fans aren't the only ones who feel that way.
"Jessica's weight has fluctuated constantly through the years, but she's recently gotten so thin that friends and family are concerned," said a source. "They know Jessica's past struggles with eating and body image. She's admitted that when she was younger she relied on diet drugs to keep her weight down."
Experts — who haven't treated Jessica — estimate that the 5-foot-3 star weighs under 90 pounds. "There may need to be an intervention," shared the insider.
In her 2020 memoir, Open Book, Jessica, 42, revealed that at 17, a record executive told her to lose 15 pounds from her 118-pound frame. "I immediately went on an extremely strict diet and started taking diet pills, which I would do for the next 20 years," she confessed.
Her weight fluctuated greatly as she had kids with her husband, 43.
She had tummy tucks after welcoming Maxwell, 10, and Ace, 9, before losing 100 pounds in six months after giving birth to daughter Birdie, 4. It was the third time she'd "gained and lost 100 pounds," she confirmed in 2022.
But Jessica hasn't stopped slimming down.
"Her diet at this point consists of the bare minimum — she's hardly eating," claimed the source. "She's adopted a high-protein diet with minimal carbs and has days when she eats completely vegan. Being vegan is healthy, but she's so strict that it's concerning."
On top of that, added the insider, "she's working out consistently. She does yoga with Eric and sees her trainer a couple of times a week."
Jessica even recently shared a photo of herself wearing her 8th-grade cheerleader letter jacket. But her longtime trainer Harley Pasternak, author of The Body Reset Diet, insists Jessica dropped the weight — and keeps it off — the healthy way.
Jessica's biggest supporter, of course, is Eric.
"But even he is concerned about where this is headed," said the source. "It's like she has to be as thin as possible to feel good about herself. But she's wasting away."
RadarOnline.com reached out to Jessica's rep for comment.