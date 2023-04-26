Jessica Simpson's Weight Loss Sparks 'Intervention' Fears as Friends & Family Worry She's 'Wasting Away'

Jessica Simpson 's recent thin appearance in New York City sparked worry that she might need an "intervention" as sources say the singer's family, including her husband, Eric Johnson , are "concerned" about where her weight loss is going, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Fans have described Simpson as "gaunt," "sickly," and "disappearing."

"She doesn't look healthy at all," remarked one follower. "I love her, but I'm afraid something's not right."

But fans aren't the only ones who feel that way.