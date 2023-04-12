Jessica Simpson Appears Thinner Than Ever: Pals 'Extremely Worried' Her Weight Loss Has Gone Too Far
Jessica Simpson appears to be blowing off her friends' concerns, stepping out looking rail-thin this week. The 42-year-old 5'3" singer was hardly recognizable in New York City on Tuesday as her inner circle continues to be "extremely worried" about her weight loss, RadarOnline.com has learned.
It's been over three years since she dropped 100 pounds after giving birth to her third child, daughter Birdie, but Simpson continues to shrink — looking thinner than ever after leaving the airport.
In the photos posted to her Instagram, the Dukes of Hazzard actress flaunted her disappearing frame in hip-hugging leather pants, a tight black bodysuit, and an attention-grabbing green crop jacket to highlight her tiny waist.
The pants that tied up the front only accentuated her long-lost hourglass figure. The singer-turned-fashion mogul paired her look with layered necklaces, oversized aviator sunglasses, and platform boots that she could barely walk in.
Simpson flashed a confident grin in a selfie with her husband, Eric Johnson, seemingly proving she is comfortable in her skin despite the criticism.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Simpson's loved ones are "extremely worried" that her weight loss obsession has gone too far.
"Her clothes hang off her and her cheeks are sunken. She doesn't even look like herself anymore," a pal said last year. "Jessica's naturally curvy. It doesn't seem healthy for her to be so thin."
The singer's friends aren't the only ones concerned over her transformation as her fans have expressed their worries on her social media. But Simpson has taken the criticism with a grain of salt, revealing she's proud of her new body.
"I've been criticized, and it hurts, but I've been every weight and I've been proud of it. I decided, 'Okay, everybody is going to talk about my weight all the time,' I might as well make money off of it and turn it into a business of selling clothes and acceptance," she told Extra.