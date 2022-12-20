Jessica Simpson All Smiles With Husband For Festive Family Photos Despite Sources Revealing Bickering Behind Closed Doors About Reality TV Comeback
Jessica Simpson painted the picture of a happy family after sources told RadarOnline.com that she and her husband, Eric Johnson, are bumping heads about a possible reality show.
The singer-turned-fashion mogul, 42, put on a smiling face for festive family photos with Eric and their three children — Maxwell, 10, Ace, 9, and Birdie, 3 — despite the behind-the-scenes drama at home.
Posting a series of shots, Jessica made sure to let her followers know she was feeling the holiday season, wearing red lips and a homemade DIY headband from one of the kids.
Eric flashed his pearly whites alongside her, holding their youngest daughter in one of the photos.
In a few of the other shots, Jessica ditched the homemade headgear, opting for a beanie to match her electric blue faux-fur coat, shiny leggings, and lace-up military-style boots.
Slipping on a pair of green sunglasses, The Dukes Of Hazzard star stopped to pose with each of her kids.
Jessica even snuck in a solo shot with Eric. She leaned in, flashing a closed-mouth smile while captioning the photos, "faux-sure feeling festive with my beautiful family in this Holiday Season" — ignoring the couple's clash about returning to television.
As RadarOnline.com exclusively revealed, Jessica expressed her desire for a Keeping Up With The Simpsons-style reality show, but her desire to return to the spotlight is falling on deaf ears.
“Jess has been bored and craving a return to the spotlight for a while,” an insider spilled. “It’s a big reason why she’s had all these cosmetic procedures and continues to lose weight. She wants to look her best when she finds the right project — ideally, a TV show that features the whole family.”
“They won’t compete with the Kardashians. If anything, she’ll work with them to come up with cool segments and plot lines, and she might even take Kim’s suggestion to hire Kris Jenner as her manager!”
But "Eric's not happy about it," dished the source.
“He’s a low-key guy who’d get out of Hollywood if he could. He doesn’t want any part of having camera crews invade his home life,” the pal added. “He’s been quite content with the way things are, but Jessica is hell-bent on seeing her name in lights. They’ve been arguing about it but Jessica is determined to get her way no matter what.”
Fans will recall that Jessica got her first taste of reality TV with her then-husband Nick Lachey when they teamed up for Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica in 2003. The program lasted three seasons, ending in 2005. Their reality show isn't the only thing that ended that year.
Jessica filed for divorce from Nick in December 2005, one month after they split.