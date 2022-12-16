‘Not Happy About It’: Jessica Simpson & Husband Eric Johnson Bumping Heads Over Potential Family Reality Show: Sources
Jessica Simpson’s deep thirst for fame and a reality show of her own is causing issues with her marriage, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Sources revealed the 42-year-old mom of three is in talks for a Keeping Up with the Simpsons type of show at the urging of her neighbor and new BFF Kim Kardashian, 41 — while long-suffering husband and former footballer Eric Johnson’s concerns are falling on deaf ears.
“Jess has been bored and craving a return to the spotlight for a while,” spilled an insider. “It’s a big reason why she’s had all these cosmetic procedures and continues to lose weight. She wants to look her best when she finds the right project — ideally, a TV show that features the whole family.”
“They won’t compete with the Kardashians. If anything, she’ll work with them to come up with cool segments and plot lines, and she might even take Kim’s suggestion to hire Kris Jenner as her manager!”
Sources spilled that the two bombshells have really bonded lately and even their kids get along! The I Wanna Love You Forever singer’s ten-year-old daughter, Maxwell, was among the VIP guests at Kim’s ninth birthday party for daughter North, a glamping trip to Wyoming.
Soon after, Jessica ripped a page from Kim’s glam book with a head-turning arrival at LAX in a skintight dress and sky-high platform heels.
“Jessica has plastered herself to Kim to learn everything from fashion to the best camera angles, and Eric’s not happy about it!” dished the source.
“He’s a low-key guy who’d get out of Hollywood if he could. He doesn’t want any part of having camera crews invade his home life,” the source added. “He’s been quite content with the way things are, but Jessica is hell-bent on seeing her name in lights. They’ve been arguing about it but Jessica is determined to get her way no matter what.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, last month, Jessica caused concern with a promotional video posted on her Instagram. Fans said it appeared the singer was slurring her words.
She addressed critics writing, ‘"I feel compassion for the opinionated hate that some people can so effortlessly just blurt out with such intensity on social media or in the media in general. We all have our days of wanting to be, look, do, and feel better. Nobody is alone with that feelin’ that I can promise you. I woke up at the same time anxious and insecure but also angry and defensive — like some of you."