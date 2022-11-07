Jessica Simpson Fires Back At 'Concerns' Over Her Frail Appearance Following Backlash From TikTok Video

Jessica Simpson responded to backlash over concerns for her health after a TikTok video prompted yet another discussion of the singer's weight online, RadarOnline.com has learned. \n\nThe singer-turned-clothing designer directly addressed critics in a video she filmed from her studio by reciting the lyrics to her song, Party of One, singing, "I don't give a f--- about you.""I needed to be in my studio today because this is where I ground myself and heal," Simpson began her lengthy Instagram caption on a video she posted of herself singing her ballad that rung true for recent headlines that raised concerns over her frail-looking appearance. \n\n"As much as I have learned to block out destructive noise…peoples’ comments and judgements [sic] can still hurt deeply with their incessant nagging 'you will never be good enough," the caption continued. \n\nSimpson addressed the TikTok video that's received criticism from fans due to her dramatically different look. The video was an ad for Pottery Barn, where Simpson was seen at home in her daughter's bedroom. Simpson has spoken out on her 100-pound weight loss following the birth of her daughter, Birdie, in 2019."I feel compassion for the opinionated hate that some people can so effortlessly just blurt out with such intensity on social media or in the media in general," Simpson continued in her caption. "We all have our days of wanting to be, look, do, and feel better. Nobody is alone with that feelin’ that I can promise you. I woke up at the same time anxious and insecure but also angry and defensive — like some of you."\n\nThe Dukes of Hazzard star concluded her post with a reminder for her supporters to do what's best for themselves and to never mind the naysayers in the process. \n\n"A little advice…live inside your dreams and move through them. Don’t give up on yourself because someone else did. Stay true to YOU. It has worked for me in this chaotic life thus far. Nothin’ and nobody will rob me of my joy. Ya might come close but it is mine to own. Yours should be too," she wrote.\n\nSimpson has long been on the receiving end of critics who focused on the star's appearance, oftentimes poking fun at her weight loss and gain. \n\nWhile Simpson's appearance has changed, many supporters called for others to leave the singer alone, citing years of abuse in tabloids that could push her towards disordered eating. Simpson has recently addressed lifestyle changes that contributed to her new look, which she said has allowed her to feel "younger.""I went to a nutritionist, and I needed to get my eating habits right," Simpson told Extra back in September 2022. When asked on how the diet changes have made her feel, Simpson responded, "'I absolutely feel healthy."\n\n"I don't know. I feel like my old self before I had children and all the hormones going wild," the singer continued on her health journey after three kids, "I feel younger, actually. I have a lot more energy and yeah, I get to wear all the clothes that are in storage that I saved for Maxwell and Birdie. Maybe Birdie will outgrow them because Maxwell has already outgrown me!"