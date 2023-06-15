North West Caught 'Slapping' Jessica Simpson's Daughter at Barbie-Themed Birthday Party
North West was spotted "popping" Jessica Simpson's daughter in the face on the eve of her tenth birthday, RadarOnline.com has learned. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's oldest child turned 10 on Thursday and celebrated with a group of her closest pals, including Maxwell Drew, the night before.
In a video shared on @kardashiansocial, North was caught smacking Maxwell on the cheeks as the group danced and sang to Miley Cyrus' song Party in the USA on a party bus.
The girls all matched in pink pajamas for the Barbie-themed birthday bash.
North appeared hyper as the tune played over the speakers, grabbing her best friend Tracy Romulus' daughter Ryan's hand. Kim's oldest child danced and screamed out the lyrics as Maxwell sat quietly alongside North's cousin, Kourtney Kardashian's daughter Penelope Disick.
That's when North got in Maxwell's face and proceeded to tap her cheeks repeatedly.
The footage was caught on camera and garnished a wave of reactions, with many not realizing the girl North put her hands on was Simpson's daughter.
"Not North popping the little girls in the face. She said find the vibes, SWIFTLY," one person commented. "Her invited friends look bored, they not up to North level, North needs Her own party, she weird Like Her dad but socially like her mom!!! So cute!!" added another.
"Love Northie she is her dad child. Happy 10th birthday beautiful shake that party bus up & drop those party poopers off & come pick me up," joked a third.
Others questioned if North and Maxwell were even friends.
"Are these all famous peoples kids? They all look board and forced to have fun at the expense of another famous persons kid that they aren’t actually friends with. North should have her actual friends there, not just more tabloid shots of a bunch of famous kids who actually don’t like each other. You can tell half of those girls don’t care for the birthday girl and are not actual friends," someone wrote.
North and her friends started the party by indulging in expensive sushi at the Kardashians' favorite restaurant, Nobu in Malibu. After dinner, the girls jumped on the bus and were shipped to the famous Beverly Hills Hotel for an iconic sleepover with teepees and mocktails.
North's younger siblings were nowhere to be seen — but her famous mama was on hand to supervise the youngsters.