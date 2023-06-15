North West Caught 'Slapping' Jessica Simpson's Daughter at Barbie-Themed Birthday Party

The footage was caught on camera and garnished a wave of reactions, with many not realizing the girl North put her hands on was Simpson's daughter.

"Not North popping the little girls in the face. She said find the vibes, SWIFTLY," one person commented. "Her invited friends look bored, they not up to North level, North needs Her own party, she weird Like Her dad but socially like her mom!!! So cute!!" added another.

"Love Northie she is her dad child. Happy 10th birthday beautiful shake that party bus up & drop those party poopers off & come pick me up," joked a third.