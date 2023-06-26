Jessica Simpson Shopping TV Series Based On Memoir Around Town After Amazon Dropped Project: Source
Jessica Simpson’s new TV pilot was canned even before getting on the air but sources said the pop star hasn’t given up hope, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The show, Open Book, is based on Jessica’s best-selling memoir of the same name, and the 42-year-old singer-turned-fashion mogul was serving as an executive producer.
But Jessica’s prior TV work was chiefly as the ditzy star of her reality show Newlyweds, and sources said her inexperience hurt.
“On one level, Jessica is a TV expert because of the success of Newlyweds 20 years ago,” noted an insider. “But turning her book into a streaming dramedy series has been a tall order.”
As we previously reported, when Jessica published her memoir in 2020, she talked about turning it into a movie — not a TV Show — and that option remains on the table!
For now, the Dukes of Hazzard bombshell has been shopping the pilot — which stars singer-actress Katelyn Tarver and TV vet John Stamos. But a source insisted Jessica “will be fine” no matter what because she still has plenty on her plate, including a fashion brand.
Back in October 2022, Amazon announced it had planned to adapt Open Book for its Freevee platform. The logline read, “Open Book follows pop star Sadie Sparrow’s mid-twenties rise from ingenue to mogul, introducing us to the family, friends, and lovers she collects along the way. Touching on themes of love, friendship, divorce, family and sisterhood, relationships, soul connections, Hollywood, and the music business, ‘Open Book’ follows Sadie’s unexpected journey as she ultimately comes to embrace herself and the fact that her heart inevitably wants what it wants at every stage of life.”
Simpson signed a mega-deal with Amazon back in 2022. She recently released her follow-up to her memoir, the book Movie Star: They Always Say They’re Single — A True Story.
Open Book sold a reported 500,000 copies in 14 weeks, per Variety. Simpson has yet to speak publicly about Amazon’s decision.