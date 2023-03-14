Jessica Simpson's Friends Fear Drastic Weight Loss 'Doesn't Seem Healthy' For 'Naturally Curvy' Singer
Jessica Simpson's trim frame is a cause for concern in her inner circle, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned, as friends fear her drastic weight loss "doesn't seem healthy."
The Sweetest Sin songstress proudly shared that she was able to lose an impressive 100 pounds with the help of a nutritionist following her pregnancy with daughter Birdie Mae in 2019. Insiders claim she has continued to lose more weight in recent months.
"I was much heavier than my husband who played in the NFL, so that pregnancy really did me in," Simpson had shared about her motherhood journey. "I'm almost 5-foot-4, so 260 was real heavy for me."
Simpson said switching up her diet and staying active worked wonders after the singer-turned-powerhouse fashion mogul previously revealed the iconic Daisy Dukes shorts she wore years before in the 2005 movie Dukes of Hazzard set a "gold standard" ideal for her body that led people to scrutinize her in the years to follow.
Simpson has been open about her fluctuating weight and body image issues since, stating that she threw out her scale during an April 2021 appearance on the Today show.
Discussions about her weight loss have continued in the comments of recent Instagram photos she shared in 2023, with some expressing their concerns while other fans rushed to her defense.
RadarOnline.com has learned that loved ones are "extremely worried" about Simpson's weight loss, adding that she has always been beautiful but they fear for her well-being.
"Her clothes hang off her and her cheeks are sunken. She doesn't even look like herself anymore," they said, adding, "Jessica's naturally curvy. It doesn't seem healthy for her to be so thin."
Last fall, Simpson spoke out about the comments she is subject to online, sharing that she is overcoming it while expanding her brand.
She told Extra, "I've been criticized, and it hurts, but I've been every weight and I've been proud of it. I decided, 'Okay, everybody is going to talk about my weight all the time,' I might as well make money off of it and turn it into a business of selling clothes and acceptance."
RadarOnline.com has reached out to reps for Simpson for comment.