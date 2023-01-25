Jessica Simpson's Friends 'Extremely Worried' Skinny Star Is Wasting Away

Jessica Simpson must be swimming in her Daisy Dukes these days. New photos show the singer-turned-fashion mogul seemingly looking skinnier than ever, and friends, family, and fans are "extremely worried about her," RadarOnline.com has learned.

In one photo, noted a fan, "Jessica appears to weigh less than her ten-year-old daughter, Maxwell." In another, the star is seen wearing her eighth-grade (!) cheerleader letter jacket. "At 42, with three children, what woman fits into clothes she wore as a child? asked another fan. "Someone [needs to] step in and help her."

The 5-foot-3 star famously lost 100 pounds following the birth of her daughter Birdie, now 3. "But she continues to lose more and more weight, and it's alarming," said a source. Jessica's longtime trainer, Harley Pasternak, author of The Body Reset Diet, insisted Jessica dropped the weight — and keeps it off — the healthy way.

"My mantra is you get lean in life and strong in the gym," he said. "So the majority of the weight loss actually came from everything she did outside of the gym [as far as being active], and then everything in the gym is about toning and tightening." While Harley argues Jessica is healthy, friends of the star have been worried she's burning the candle at both ends.

Jessica has addressed concerns in the past, recently hitting back at social media trolls. "I needed to be in my studio today because this is where I ground myself and heal," she wrote in November 2022. "As much as I have learned to block out destructive noise…peoples’ comments and judgements [sic] can still hurt deeply with their incessant nagging 'you will never be good enough," she continued.

Besides weight concerns, Jessica has been making headlines over her alleged marital issues. Sources recently revealed that the mom of three has been in talks for a Keeping Up with the Simpsons type of show — but her husband, Eric Johnson, isn't on board.

“Jessica has plastered herself to Kim to learn everything from fashion to the best camera angles, and Eric’s not happy about it!” dished the source. “He’s a low-key guy who’d get out of Hollywood if he could. He doesn’t want any part of having camera crews invade his home life,” the source added. “He’s been quite content with the way things are, but Jessica is hell-bent on seeing her name in lights. They’ve been arguing about it but Jessica is determined to get her way no matter what.”

