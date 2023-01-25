A woman who opted to remain anonymous accused former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson of sexual assault in an explosive court filing, RadarOnline.com has learned, claiming the incident took place sometime in the early 1990s.

The alleged victim is seeking $5 million in damages, filing her docs in Albany, New York, this month under the state's Adult Survivors Act, which gives individuals a one-year window to file lawsuits over assaults that happened years ago.