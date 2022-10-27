Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Omg > Mike Tyson

'Irresponsible & Unfair': Mike Tyson NOT Attending PA Charity Event, Accuses Company Of Falsely Using His Name To Make Money

mike tyson not attending fall brawl pa fight scam
Source: Mega
By:

Oct. 27 2022, Published 5:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Mike Tyson unleashed his legal team after discovering his name was falsely tied to a benefit for a Christian-themed boxing gym in Pennsylvania. The heavyweight champ, 56, never signed on to attend the event on October 29, despite his name being listed first on the charity poster, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Article continues below advertisement

"Fall Brawl" is set to take place this weekend at 5 Stones Fight Club, but their biggest star won't be there. Tyson took to his social media to clear up the confusion after discovering the charity event had been hawking his name to sell tickets.

mike tyson no charges
Source: Mega
Article continues below advertisement

Posting a statement on his Instagram Wednesday, the boxing legend said, "My name has been falsely used to promote a charity event in Palmyra, Pennsylvania called 'fall brawl.' The first time I was aware of this event was when press started to circulate.

"I take charity very seriously and to misuse my name and likeness to willingly promote an event falsely misrepresenting my attendance to raise funds is irresponsible and unfair to patrons that have paid money expecting my attendance."

Tyson doubled down, making it crystal clear he won't be at the charity event.

"I am not attending 'Fall Brawl' in Palmrya, PA and have never discussed such attendance with anyone responsible for this event; all representations about my attendance are false," he captioned his statement.

He signed off by adding, "My legal team is looking into this matter.”

Article continues below advertisement
mike tyson slams hulu producers mike tv series
Source: Mega

However, 5 Stones' CEO Shane Manney is fighting back, claiming he has emails from someone who committed Tyson to the event — but it turned out to be a scam.

Manney told Pennlive.com that he has contacted his lawyer about the incident after discovering the person who organized Tyson's appearance did not actually represent the boxer.

“We were scammed,” Manney said Thursday morning. “Unfortunately, I can’t fix it. We don’t want to lie to people.”

Article continues below advertisement
mike tyson not attending fall brawl pa fight scam
Source: Mega

RadarOnline.com did some digging and discovered that Manney has already altered the event poster by scribbling out Tyson's name.

We've reached out to the champ's rep for comment.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2022 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.