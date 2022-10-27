'Irresponsible & Unfair': Mike Tyson NOT Attending PA Charity Event, Accuses Company Of Falsely Using His Name To Make Money

Posting a statement on his Instagram Wednesday, the boxing legend said, "My name has been falsely used to promote a charity event in Palmyra, Pennsylvania called 'fall brawl.' The first time I was aware of this event was when press started to circulate.

"I take charity very seriously and to misuse my name and likeness to willingly promote an event falsely misrepresenting my attendance to raise funds is irresponsible and unfair to patrons that have paid money expecting my attendance."