Mike Tyson Slams Hulu Producers Who He Claims Refused To Consult Him On Life Story Television Series

"We actually couldn't talk to him because his life rights were already taken, so that was never on the table. I would hope that if he watches it that he would change his opinion," Mike executive producer Steven Rogers alleged at the Television Critics Association panel on Thursday, August 4. "For me, as a writer, as a storyteller, I don't really like to be reliant on just one source ... I don't like to be beholden to just one person."

However, Tyson fired back that Rogers' excuse for not talking with him was a "flat out lie", further noting that the decision to write a project about his life without allowing him to share his side of his own stories left him feeling exploited.