Mike Tyson Will Not Face Criminal Charges After Bloodied Airplane Beating

Mike Tyson will not be facing criminal charges after punching a passenger ahead of a flight from San Francisco International Airport to Florida.

The legendary fighter caught a break because of "the conduct of the victim leading up to the incident, the interaction between Mr. Tyson and the victim, as well as the requests of both the victim and Mr. Tyson," TMZ reported, per The San Mateo County District Attorney, following their review of police reports and videos captured during the dispute.