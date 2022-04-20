Mike Tysons Suggests Homeless People Are Being Kidnapped & Hunted By The Rich

Mike Tyson has people scratching their heads after the boxing legend suggested homeless people are kidnapped off the streets and hunted by rich people. The bizarre theory came while Tyson was speaking to Joe Rogan on the latter’s podcast, Radar has learned.

In an outrageous theory that sounds like it came straight from the plot of a story or movie, the 55-year-old former boxer floated the idea while appearing on Friday’s episode of The Joe Rogan Experience while he and the podcast’s host were chatting it up and smoking weed.