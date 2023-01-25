The Murder Of Playboy Bunny Jasmine Fiore: Reality TV Star Ryan Jenkins Was A 'Womanizer' With A Temper Before Vicious Killing Of Model Wife

Jenkins, who famously appeared on the VH1 reality hit Megan Wants a Millionaire, had once presented himself to the world as a wealthy developer who was ready for love.

A longtime family friend later described Jenkins as something else entirely, calling him a "walking shop of horrors" who also had an insatiable appetite for sex. "He was also a gun freak who envisioned himself as a soldier of fortune. But he was a ticking time bomb."

"When it came to girls, Ryan was shameless," said an insider, claiming it didn't matter if the women were married or on a date.