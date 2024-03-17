Jessica Simpson Considering BBL as Fans Accuse Her of Becoming 'Kardashianized': Report
Plastic surgery fan Jessica Simpson can't stop tweaking her body — and now insiders claim the pop star plans to boost her butt to complete her transformation into a curvy Kardashian clone, RadarOnline.com has learned.
A sensational report alleged Simpson, 43, plans to go under the knife yet again, this time to maximize her backside.
Selfie-snapping Simpson recently shared a photo of herself wearing a clingy orange dress on social media — and one follower accused her of being "Kardashianized!"
An insider claimed the self-conscious singer is "obsessed" with surgical fixes — and everyone is "blaming" her friendship with reality TV's first family!
The Dukes of Hazard star's daughter Maxwell, 11 — who is the oldest of her three kids with 44-year-old husband Eric Johnson — is best friends with Kim Kardashian's daughter North West, 10.
"Jessica's gotten very close to that family since Maxwell started hanging out with North, and their love of anything plastic is obviously rubbed off on her," an insider snarked to the National Enquirer.
"Not only has she filled her face with all kinds of injectables, she's now talking about getting a full-blown Brazilian butt-lift," the source continued.
"She used to love her little booty, but now she's saying she needs a bigger one and has gone to the Kardashians to help advise her. They're recommending everything from what doctor to the shape and size!"
The insider added, "Poor Eric is just shaking his head."
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Simpson's reps for comment.
This isn't the first time an insider has dished about Johnson's disproval of his wife's cosmetic procedures. As this outlet reported, insiders claimed the married couple have been living separately for some time now.
"Eric has been doing his own thing for longer than anyone seems to know — well over a year now," the source said. "He's been very vocal about how difficult it is to live with someone so obsessed with surgery and so detached from reality most of the time."
While Simpson's marriage is rumored to be going through a rough patch, the insider noted, "There's still an attraction there."
"It's just like banging his head against a wall trying to reason with her spaced-out attitude toward life," the tipster said of Johnson.
Simpson recently sparked concern that she was "wasting away" on her weight loss journey after dropping over 100 pounds following the birth of her third child.