Jessica Simpson's Inner Circle Concerned Over Pop Star's Recent Behavior: Report
Songbird Jessica Simpson's reclusive behavior reportedly has her close friends concerned, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Although the singer-turned-fashion mogul, 43, has been sober since 2017, her odd behavior has her inner circle worried about her.
"The people closest to her are very worried, even if they're afraid to say it to her face," a source revealed to the National Enquirer.
"Jessica was not on point during her minimal public appearances," the mole explained. "She doesn't leave the house a lot and her look is devolving into Real Housewives territory like she's constantly getting cosmetic surgery touch-ups."
The insider added, "It's not flattering — and people are afraid this could all end in tragedy."
A source also reportedly fears her ten-year marriage to Eric Johnson is on shaky ground due to Simpson's "spaced-out attitude."
"It's worrying how she's turned her back on the spotlight for this weird new life where she spends 95 percent of her time holed up at home and seems really zonked out when she ventures out in public every few months," the insider said.
Last year Jessica, who's recovering from alcohol and drug addictions, revealed in an interview she was considering moving to Nashville to reboot her music career — but nothing came of the plan.
"She can still book big venues, but she only has a small catalog of hit songs, and recording new music hasn't been a priority," spilled the mole.
"I blame her reps for not putting a plan into action — they've let her drift because she doesn't 'need' to work. But anybody who knows Jessica knows she's happiest when she has a lot going on and that's the opposite of where she is right now."
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Simpson's reps for comment.
As this outlet reported, sources revealed Simpson and Johnson's marriage was going through a rough patch as the two lived "separate lives."
The source revealed Johnson has "been doing his own thing for longer than anyone seems to know — well over a year now," and part of the couple's issues was said to be the pop star's obsession with cosmetic procedures and spaced-out attitude.
"He's been very vocal about how difficult it is to live with someone so obsessed with surgery and so detached from reality most of the time."