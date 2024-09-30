'Dying' Dick Van Dyke's No-Shows Spark Panic in Hollywood: 'He Lives For These Type of Events So It's Extremely Concerning'
Dick Van Dyke sparked concern across Hollywood when he skipped this year's Emmy Awards – even though he was slated to be a presenter – before also missing out on a planned convention.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the entertainment legend's absence sparked fears his age and ailments may have finally caught up with the seemingly indomitable 98-year-old.
A worried insider said the Marry Poppins star, who has kept up a robust schedule despite his advancing years, "lives for these sorts of events at this point in his life".
The source explained: "Although it is increasingly difficult for him to get around, he's happy to see a lot of his friends. He loves being among them and interacting with the crowd.
"So, it's extremely concerning when he fails to show up for something like the Emmys, especially since he's agreed to be a presenter."
The actor shot to fame on the hit 1960s sitcom The Dick Van Dyke Show, which also launched the career of the late Mary Tyler Moore.
He was known for being a dedicated professional who embodied the showbiz motto, "The show must go on" – no matter what.
The insider warned: "It's not like Dick at all to not meet a prior obligation unless something really serious had occurred.
"That's why his absence is so alarming."
Two weeks after the Emmys, the actor skipped a FanX event he was supposed to attend from September 26 to 29 in Salt Lake City. A statement read: "We are sorry to announce that Dick Van Dyke is not able to travel to FanX.
"He expresses his gratitude to all of those who continue to support him but, at almost 99 years of age, traveling and interacting with thousands of people is more than he is able to do at this time."
Fueling the concern, the TV star was spotted looking seriously frail on September 23 as he hobbled to his car with the help of a cane.
When asked if he had any plans for his 99th birthday on December 13, he admitted: "Just praying that I make it."
He also drew concern last year when he crashed his car into a gate in Malibu at age 97 – and was forced to cancel appearances in 2013 due to an undiagnosed "neurological disorder". Earlier on, his struggles with alcoholism landed him in a hospital in 1972.
But he seemed relatively spry as he showed off some dance moves earlier this month at the 2024 Creative Arts Emmys, where the CBS special Dick Van Dyke 98 Years of Magic won for Outstanding Variety Special.
But just two days later, there was no sign of him at the Emmys, making him the only presenter to be a no-show at this year's awards.
The insider explained: "Those who know him best know that Dick wouldn't back out of a night like this lightly.
"And the fact that he was supposed to be part of the show makes it doubly worrisome. We all just hope he's okay because imagining a world without his light seems darn near impossible."
The actor previously reflected on his decades-long career, saying: "I've been in the business 75 years. I can't believe that I'm still here and performing."
