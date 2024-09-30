'Dying' Dick Van Dyke's No-Shows Spark Panic in Hollywood: 'He Lives For These Type of Events So It's Extremely Concerning'

Dick Van Dyke sparked concern across Hollywood when he skipped this year's Emmy Awards – even though he was slated to be a presenter – before also missing out on a planned convention.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the entertainment legend's absence sparked fears his age and ailments may have finally caught up with the seemingly indomitable 98-year-old.

A worried insider said the Marry Poppins star, who has kept up a robust schedule despite his advancing years, "lives for these sorts of events at this point in his life".