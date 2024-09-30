'Worried Sick' Queen Camilla 'Desperately Pleading' With King Charles to Ditch Meeting with Royal Exile Prince Harry to 'Avoid Stress' Amid Cancer Fight
Queen Camillaw wants step-son Prince Harry far away from King Charles.
Sources exclusively told RadarOnline.com Camilla is "worried" a meeting between the estranged father-son duo would have a devastating impact on Charles' health amid his cancer battle.
Camilla has now urged Charles, 75, to reconsider meeting with Harry, 40, during the renegade's visit to the U.K.
Charles is confirmed to be traveling to Scotland at the same time Harry will make a trip across the pond to London to attend the WellChild awards.
Though neither side have confirmed nor denied a potential meeting between the father and son, Harry could easily meet his father in Scotland should an invitation be extended; however, our sources claim Camilla is strongly against the idea.
Insiders told us: "Camilla is absolutely worried sick meeting Harry could send Charles' stress levels through the roof, as she knows stress is, quite literally, a killer – especially given Charles' condition.
"She's just as sick as Charles of Harry's diva dramas and tantrums and she just wants him to enjoy peace and quiet as she knows it's vital for his survival."
The pair's fractured relationship has been an ongoing source of drama plaguing the royal family for some time now.
Harry's bombshell memoir, Spare, aired his family's dirty laundry and detailed a physical fight between him and older brother Prince William.
The Duke of Sussex has made matters worse through multiple high-profile interviews in which he and wife Meghan Markle accused the royal family of not taking her mental health crisis seriously while they were working full-time royals, in addition to other allegations including racism.
Despite their ongoing drama, Harry has publicly expressed disappointment in not being able to meet with his father during his previous trip to London. Harry noted he hoped he could see Charles on his next visit.
Meanwhile, insiders claimed Camilla is strongly against the idea as she reportedly feels a meeting could cause unnecessary stress for Charles amid his cancer treatment – and before he plans to travel to Australia in mid-October.
Sources told the Daily Beast: "She has been the principal voice urging Charles to slow down and take things easy.
"The last thing she wants him to do is to get stressed out over a meeting with Harry."
Charles, on the other hand, was said to be more open-minded toward potentially reconciling with his son. Sources claimed his health issues have swayed his position on mending the rift.
Insiders said: "The king has an instinctive impulse towards Christian reconciliation, and his cancer diagnosis has only sharpened that.
"He wants this settled, not just because he loves both his sons, but because it has been so destabilizing for the monarchy."
So far, Harry and Charles have only met once this year. Shortly after the duke learned of his father's cancer diagnosis. Harry traveled to London in February, where he briefly met with his father.
