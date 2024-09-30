'Worried Sick' Queen Camilla 'Desperately Pleading' With King Charles to Ditch Meeting with Royal Exile Prince Harry to 'Avoid Stress' Amid Cancer Fight

Despite their ongoing drama, Harry has publicly expressed disappointment in not being able to meet with his father during his previous trip to London. Harry noted he hoped he could see Charles on his next visit.

Meanwhile, insiders claimed Camilla is strongly against the idea as she reportedly feels a meeting could cause unnecessary stress for Charles amid his cancer treatment – and before he plans to travel to Australia in mid-October.

Sources told the Daily Beast: "She has been the principal voice urging Charles to slow down and take things easy.

"The last thing she wants him to do is to get stressed out over a meeting with Harry."