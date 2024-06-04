Should the Menendez Brothers Be Freed? Lyle Talks Possibility of Life After Prison for Killing Parents in 1989

Lyle Menendez murdered his parents in a Los Angeles mansion in 1989 with the help of his brother, and now he's made rare public remarks from prison, talking about his aspirations of getting out of prison despite a sentence of life without parole, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In 1989, Lyle Menendez and his brother Erik, with shotguns in hand, shot their parents, Jose and Mary “Kitty” Menendez, at their home in Beverly Hills, as Front Page Detectives reported.