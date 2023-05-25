Jimmy Carter's FINAL DAYS: Ex-President 'Aware of Tributes, Enjoying Ice Cream' Three Months Into Hospice
Jimmy Carter has been enjoying the company of friends and family, laughing and joking "about old times" as he spends his final days in hospice care at home.
A former U.N. ambassador for the 39th U.S. president, Andrew Young, shared that he visited the Carters "a few weeks back" and was "very pleased" to see Jimmy in good spirits.
Young joined other friends as well as Carter's grandson Jason earlier this week at a celebration of the former president just northeast of Atlanta, RadarOnline.com can report.
In recent weeks, Jimmy and his longtime wife, Rosalynn Carter, have been savoring the visits from loved ones. "They're doing it in the best possible way: the two of them together at home," Jason said of the couple who have been together for 70-plus years.
"They also know that they're not in charge," he told the Associated Press, noting they are keeping optimistic and grateful to be by each other's side. "Their faith is really grounding in this moment. In that way, it's as good as it can be."
Jason said that Jimmy appreciates the ongoing tributes and renewed media attention surrounding his time in office in addition to the global humanitarian work done by himself and Rosalynn after they co-founded The Carter Center in 1982, which garnered a Nobel Peace Prize in 2002.
"That's been one of the blessings of the last couple of months," Jason said. "He is certainly getting to see the outpouring and it's been gratifying to him for sure."
These days, Jimmy is still snacking on his all-time favorite peanut butter ice cream ahead of his 99th birthday in October, keeping up his political brand as a peanut farmer, according to his grandson.
The Carter Center revealed he would spend his final days in the comfort of his own Plains, Georgia, home back in February, announcing that he decided to receive "hospice care instead of additional medical intervention."
"They are at peace and — as always — their home is full of love," Jason tweeted at the time.