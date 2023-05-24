Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Jimmy Carter

Jimmy Carter Could Live Until Fall, Grandson Says Ex-Prez Remains in 'Good Spirits' After Entering Hospice Care at Home

jimmy carter could live until fall good spirits hospice care pp
Source: MEGA
By:

May 24 2023, Published 1:10 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Former president Jimmy Carter is spending his final days with loved ones after entering end-of-life care at home three months ago, RadarOnline.com has learned.

"We did think that when he went into hospice it was very close to the end. Now, I'm just going to tell you, he's going to be 99 in October," Jason Carter said of his grandfather.

Article continues below advertisement
jimmy carter could live until fall good spirits hospice care
Source: Arnie Sachs - CNP / MEGA

Jimmy has kept a positive outlook alongside wife and former first lady Rosalynn Carter, 95, whom he's been married to since 1946.

"They've been together 70-plus years," Jason said. "Their faith is really grounding in this moment. In that way, it's as good as it can be."

Jason revealed that in recent weeks, the couple have been meeting with family, "but they're doing it in the best possible way: the two of them together at home."

Article continues below advertisement
jimmy carter could live until fall good spirits hospice care
Source: MEGA

The former commander-in-chief's grandson added there was a silver lining after The Carter Center announced back in February that Jimmy had "decided to spend his remaining time at home with his family" following "a series of short hospital stays."

It was noted he opted for that route instead of additional medical intervention.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement
jimmy carter could live until fall good spirits hospice care
Source: MEGA
MORE ON:
Jimmy Carter

Since then, Jimmy has received many heartfelt tributes and the philanthropic work he's done over the past four decades has also been recognized.

"That's been one of the blessings of the last couple of months," Jason told the Associated Press about the The Carter Center, launched in 1982, on Tuesday. "He is certainly getting to see the outpouring and it's been gratifying to him for sure."

Article continues below advertisement

Jason also quipped that Jimmy's love for peanut butter ice cream has never wavered.

The Navy veteran became the 39th president in 1976, defeating Gerald Ford to take office from 1977 to 1981. Carter was later the recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002 for his commitment to peaceful solutions.

jimmy carter could live until fall good spirits hospice care
Source: Arnie Sachs - CNP / MEGA
Article continues below advertisement

RadarOnline.com has since learned that it's speculated another oval office hopeful may look back on Jimmy's presidential campaign for inspiration: Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Steve Schale, who worked on the Obama campaigns, said that "Jimmy Carter's example absolutely created a 50-year window of people saying, 'Why not me?'"

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.