Jimmy Carter Could Live Until Fall, Grandson Says Ex-Prez Remains in 'Good Spirits' After Entering Hospice Care at Home
Former president Jimmy Carter is spending his final days with loved ones after entering end-of-life care at home three months ago, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"We did think that when he went into hospice it was very close to the end. Now, I'm just going to tell you, he's going to be 99 in October," Jason Carter said of his grandfather.
Jimmy has kept a positive outlook alongside wife and former first lady Rosalynn Carter, 95, whom he's been married to since 1946.
"They've been together 70-plus years," Jason said. "Their faith is really grounding in this moment. In that way, it's as good as it can be."
Jason revealed that in recent weeks, the couple have been meeting with family, "but they're doing it in the best possible way: the two of them together at home."
The former commander-in-chief's grandson added there was a silver lining after The Carter Center announced back in February that Jimmy had "decided to spend his remaining time at home with his family" following "a series of short hospital stays."
It was noted he opted for that route instead of additional medical intervention.
Since then, Jimmy has received many heartfelt tributes and the philanthropic work he's done over the past four decades has also been recognized.
"That's been one of the blessings of the last couple of months," Jason told the Associated Press about the The Carter Center, launched in 1982, on Tuesday. "He is certainly getting to see the outpouring and it's been gratifying to him for sure."
Jason also quipped that Jimmy's love for peanut butter ice cream has never wavered.
The Navy veteran became the 39th president in 1976, defeating Gerald Ford to take office from 1977 to 1981. Carter was later the recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002 for his commitment to peaceful solutions.
RadarOnline.com has since learned that it's speculated another oval office hopeful may look back on Jimmy's presidential campaign for inspiration: Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Steve Schale, who worked on the Obama campaigns, said that "Jimmy Carter's example absolutely created a 50-year window of people saying, 'Why not me?'"