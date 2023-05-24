Jimmy Carter Could Live Until Fall, Grandson Says Ex-Prez Remains in 'Good Spirits' After Entering Hospice Care at Home

Jimmy has kept a positive outlook alongside wife and former first lady Rosalynn Carter, 95, whom he's been married to since 1946.

"They've been together 70-plus years," Jason said. "Their faith is really grounding in this moment. In that way, it's as good as it can be."

Jason revealed that in recent weeks, the couple have been meeting with family, "but they're doing it in the best possible way: the two of them together at home."