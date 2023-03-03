'Phony' Jimmy Carter Blasted By Ex-Secret Service Agents Days After Former President Enters Hospice Care
While former President Jimmy Carter, 98, was being celebrated for his storied humanitarian efforts, amid his decision to enter hospice care at his home, secret service agents who served the Carter administration blasted the 39th president as a "phony," RadarOnline.com has learned.
Carter served just one term at the White House before he lost re-election to Ronald Reagan, however, his legacy was unique in that he garnered bipartisan support for his decades of community service work and humanitarian efforts.
According to Ronald Kessler, former investigative reporter for the Washington Post and Wall Street Journal, Carter was allegedly not highly favored by some members of his security detail.
Kessler revealed former agents claimed Carter was "very short and rude most of the time."
The investigative reporter claimed that while Carter was viewed as a man of the people by many, secret service members considered him a great actor who would not even acknowledge their presence.
"With agents, he'd just pretend like you were not around. You'd say hello, and he'd just look at you like you weren't there like you were bothering him," one former agent claimed.
The former secret service agents went on to allege that the former peanut farmer went as far as telling them and uniformed officers to not greet him as he made his way to the Oval Office.
Even though Carter was a graduate of the Naval Academy, the agents claimed he did not think highly of service members and "talked down to the military, just talked like they didn't know what they were talking about."
One former agent, Cliff Baranowski, claimed that the Georgia native "didn't want military aides to wear uniforms."
Another outspoken former agent, John Piasecky, accused Carter of not speaking to him over the three-and-a-half-year period that he directly worked for the president. He said he only spoke to him to give directions when he drove Carter's limo for seven months.