'Phony' Jimmy Carter Blasted By Ex-Secret Service Agents Days After Former President Enters Hospice Care

The investigative reporter claimed that while Carter was viewed as a man of the people by many, secret service members considered him a great actor who would not even acknowledge their presence.

"With agents, he'd just pretend like you were not around. You'd say hello, and he'd just look at you like you weren't there like you were bothering him," one former agent claimed.

The former secret service agents went on to allege that the former peanut farmer went as far as telling them and uniformed officers to not greet him as he made his way to the Oval Office.