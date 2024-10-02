'Vance Won!': Blundering Tim Walz Mixes Up Iran and Israel TWICE During VP Face-Off — and Declares He's 'Pals With School Shooter'

Bumbling Tim Walz's first and only vice presidential debate against J.D. Vance was marked with multiple gaffes and blunders.

And RadarOnline.com can reveal the self-proclaimed "knucklehead" not only mixed up Iran and Israel twice during the first few minutes of the debate, but he also mistakenly claimed he is "friends with school shooters".

The Minnesota governor, while answering a question about gun violence in schools across the country, said: "I sat in that office with those Sandy Hook parents. I've become friends with school shooters. I've seen it."