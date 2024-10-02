RFK Jr's 'Lover' Olivia Nuzzi's Ex Ryan Lizza Takes Leave of Absence After Scandal-Hit NY Mag Writer Accuses Him of Blackmail Over 'Affair'

Now, Lizza, 50, will be taking a mutually agreed leave of absence from his work at Politico, where he is the Chief Washington Correspondent.

Star reporter Nuzzi was also placed on leave from her job at New York Magazine in the wake of her rumoured tryst with the former presidential candidate being made public last month.

The pair reportedly grew close after Nuzzi wrote a profile piece on the politician.

According to friends of Kennedy's wife, actress Cheryl Hines, the couple are now expected to divorce following his alleged betrayal.