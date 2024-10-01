RFK Jr. Affair With Olivia Nuzzi Takes Dramatic Sextortion Court Twist as Star Reporter Accuses Her Politico Correspondent Ex of Blackmail and Harassment
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has found himself caught up in an explosive legal battle stemming from a secret romance he allegedly had with New York Magazine writer Olivia Nuzzi.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the latest twist in the love triangle saga saw Nuzzi, 31, claim she was subjected to harassment and blackmail by her ex-fiancé, political journalist Ryan Lizza.
In her complaint, Nuzzi alleged: "(Lizza) explicitly threatened to make public personal information about me to destroy my life, career, and reputation – a threat he has since carried out."
She alleged this behavior by her ex, Politico’s chief Washington correspondent, began following their split – and while she was secretly romancing Kennedy, 70, CNN reported.
Nuzzi admitted to her bosses at New York Magazine she "had engaged in a personal relationship with a former subject relevant to the 2024 campaign while she was reporting on the campaign", and an insider told CNN this "relationship" was with the former 2024 Independent candidate.
However, a spokesperson for Kennedy – who has been married to actress Cheryl Hines since 2014 – denied having an affair with the reporter and told the outlet he "only met Olivia Nuzzi once in his life for an interview she requested, which yielded a hit piece."
The reporter wrote an article about RFK Jr. during his campaign and was put on administrative leave last month so New York Magazine could conduct a "third-party review" into the potential conflict of interest.
In court this week, Nuzzi claimed Lizza tipped off her employer about what she referred to as "the matter", though Kennedy was not mentioned in her complaint by name.
She said Lizza began harassing her in July in an effort to lure her back into a relationship with him, and claimed he lashed out when she was resistant. Nuzzi alleged he then stole and hacked into her personal electronic devices before leaking information to the press, some of which she suggested was "doctored".
The journalist also claimed her ex, with whom she lived within the past year, threatened violence against her "to assume his share of financial responsibility" regarding a book contract they shared.
She presented her allegations before a judge in Washington, D.C.’s Superior Court on Tuesday, and was granted a temporary no-contact order against Lizza. He was also instructed to stay away from Nuzzi and her place of work.
Lizza denied his ex's claims, saying: "I am saddened that my ex-fiancée would resort to making a series of false accusations against me as a way to divert attention from her own personal and professional failings.
"I emphatically deny these allegations and I will defend myself against them vigorously and successfully."
He also previously revealed he and his editors at Politico agreed he would refrain from any reporting about Kennedy in light of the news about his alleged romance with Nuzzi.
As RadarOnline.com reported, the politician and journalist supposedly had sex sessions over FaceTime and exchanged lovey-dovey messages.
Sources told Page Six RFK Jr. allegedly made a move on the writer in October 2023 after he suggested they go on a hike in Los Angeles to talk about the story she was writing about him.
