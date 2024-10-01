VP Debate Scandal: Tim Walz Accused of Epic Lie After Claiming He was in Hong Kong During Tiananmen Square Massacre — When He was REALLY in Nebraska
Tim Walz has been accused of lying about his past again – handing rival J.D. Vance more ammunition to attack him ahead of their "do or die" TV debate.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Democratic governor of Minnesota, 60, claimed he was in Hong Kong during the Tiananmen Square Massacre in June 1989 on a teaching placement.
But it's since been alleged Walz was in fact at home in Nebraska in May and June that year and wouldn't leave for Asia until August.
The Minnesota Public Radio's APM reported on Monday the Walz campaign was "unable to produce documentation to back up his statement he was there during the uprising," when the Chinese Communist Party crushed student protests.
The outlet also reported that Walz "was so proud of his extensive experience" travelling to China that he "occasionally used to exaggerate it" - claiming to have travelled there 30 times when his campaign now admits he has visited the country around 15 times
It appears to be another example of Walz giving misinformation, having previously claimed to be a "retired command sergeant major" but he left the service without completing the requirements to earn the title.
In August, Walz was forced to defend his military record as Republicans accused him of "stolen valor" and abandoning his National Guard unit before it deployed to Iraq.
Kamala Harris' running mate said: "I'm going to say it as clearly as I can. I am damn proud of my service to this country,
"And I firmly believe you should never denigrate another person's service records.
- Top Democrats Confront VP Kamala Harris About Biden Campaign Shortcomings During Private D.C. Dinner: Report
- Jill Biden Was Not A Fan Of Kamala Harris When She Was Picked To Be Joe's Running Mate After The Democratic Debates
- VP Kamala Harris Mocked Over Latest Word Salad Blunder: 'This is the Most Election of Our Lifetime'
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
"To anyone brave enough to put on that uniform for our great country including my opponent, I just have a few simple words: Thank you for your service and sacrifice."
His rival Vance, 40, who served in the U.S. Marines for four years, said it was "shameful" to step down before going into war.
He told DailyMail.com: "Your job as a senior enlisted guy in a unit is to keep your people safe.
"That's not a job you can switch out of on a moment's notice."
"So if he abandoned his troops before they went to Iraq or wherever, absolutely shameful."
Walz and Vance will meet for their one and only vice-presidential debate tonight in New York City.
Donald Trump announced his selection of Vance back in July, at the start of the Republican National Convention and just a day after his near-assassination.
Trump viewed the Ohio senator as not only a play to the white working class in the industrial Midwest - a key demographic in a region that is a top electoral battleground - but also as a way to establish his political legacy.
Harris handed Walz the job of her running mate after being won over by his viral appearances on television, deriding Republicans as "weird", and his ability to defend liberal policies in moderate-friendly language.
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.