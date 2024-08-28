Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Scandals > Orlando Bloom

Orlando Bloom 'Battling to Cope With Crisis-Hit Partner Katy Perry's Mood Swings' Amid Rape Scandal and Bombing Album

Composite photo of Orlando Bloom, Katy Perry
Source: MEGA

Orlando Bloom is struggling to console Katy Perry amid her tarnished career comeback.

By:

Aug. 28 2024, Published 7:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Katy Perry's music comeback hasn't gone exactly according to plan.

The Dark Horse singer's latest single, Woman's World, was a total flop – and to make matters worse, she's faced backlash over collaborating with disgraced producer Dr. Luke, who settled a defamation lawsuit with Kesha last year after she accused him of rape.

Meanwhile, sources claimed Perry's longtime partner Orlando Bloom has had a hard time coping with the singer's mood swings as her career goes up in flames, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Article continues below advertisement
orlando bloom struggles to console embattled katy perry
Source: MEGA

Fans ridiculed Perry for teaming up with scandal-ridden producer Dr. Luke, who was accused of rape.

Perry, 39, thought her new single would be met with applause, fans branded the tune "cringe", "garbage" and "regressive, warmed-over hell".

While the single has a theme of female empowerment, her association with the scandal-ridden producer casted a dark shadow over its release.

Amid the scathing backlash, Bloom, 47, is said to be struggling with consoling Perry, whom he shares daughter Daisy with, as he's become her emotional punching bag.

Article continues below advertisement
orlando bloom struggles to console embattled katy perry
Source: MEGA

Perry's latest single was a flop as critics called it 'cringe' and 'garbage'.

Article continues below advertisement

Sources said: "Katy threw her heart and soul into this comeback so the fact that it's being ridiculed and she's taking all this heat for it is such a huge blow. She's having a very hard time with this backlash, saying it's totally unfair – and she's desperate to do damage control."

"She's been in crisis meeting every day trying to figure a way to fix things but so far nothing seems to be working and it's got her in a pretty bad head space."

Article continues below advertisement
orlando bloom struggles to console embattled katy perry
Source: MEGA

Sources said Bloom has tried to lift Perry's spirits but she's not having it.

MORE ON:
Orlando Bloom
Article continues below advertisement

Apparently not even a luxury vacation with Bloom and their daughter helped cheer up the former American Idol judge.

Insiders revealed: "Orlando is trying to lift her spirits with this fancy vacation but she's in no mood to relax – and the poor guy is bearing the brunt of it."

"She's trying to hold her head up but deep down, Katy is in free fall and totally panicked about how it's all gone so horribly wrong."

Article continues below advertisement
orlando bloom struggles to console embattled katy perry
Source: MEGA

Bloom is said to be bearing the brunt of Perry's mood swings as she scrambles to fix her album before its release.

Article continues below advertisement

As RadarOnline.com reported, the 39-year-old announced she was leaving her post as a judge on the singing competition show during the Season 22 finale in May to focus on her own music career.

Perry explained her reason for leaving the show, which she's been on since 2018, during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The singer said: "Well, you know, this fall, this September, I’m going to be doing this huge music festival in Brazil called Rock in Rio. It’s really exciting. It’s a big deal for people all over the world, especially my Brazilian fans. So I think this will probably be my last season for Idol."

"I love Idol so much. It’s connected me with the heart of America. But I need to feel that pulse of my own beat."

Article continues below advertisement

But now, her return to being making hits seems like a pipe dream.

Her new album is scheduled to drop on September 20, but sources claim she's worried it will also be a bust – and is frantically working to change it before its release.

Sources added: "This is not the dream comeback she envisioned, far from it."

Article continues below advertisement

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.