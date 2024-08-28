Orlando Bloom 'Battling to Cope With Crisis-Hit Partner Katy Perry's Mood Swings' Amid Rape Scandal and Bombing Album

As RadarOnline.com reported, the 39-year-old announced she was leaving her post as a judge on the singing competition show during the Season 22 finale in May to focus on her own music career.

Perry explained her reason for leaving the show, which she's been on since 2018, during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The singer said: "Well, you know, this fall, this September, I’m going to be doing this huge music festival in Brazil called Rock in Rio. It’s really exciting. It’s a big deal for people all over the world, especially my Brazilian fans. So I think this will probably be my last season for Idol."

"I love Idol so much. It’s connected me with the heart of America. But I need to feel that pulse of my own beat."