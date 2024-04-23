Katy Perry Trashed for Elon Musk Shoutout With New Tesla Cybertruck: 'Not Too Late to Delete This'
Katy Perry was put into the hot seat before she even set foot in her new Tesla Cybertruck, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Fans blasted the singer for her shoutout to Elon Musk while showing off her flashy ride, which boasts its durable exterior, spacious interior, and advanced technological capabilities.
"Thx for the delivery @elonmusk #idol," she captioned the shot, to which he replied, "Looks good."
In the portrait, Perry modeled next to the vehicle while wearing a plum high-fashion look designed by Francesco Murano from the Agorà collection styled by Tatiana Waterford.
X, formerly Twitter, users were quick to chime in about her latest post, which has already been viewed 21 million times.
"Make sure to check the gas pedal first, Katy," one wrote after news that 4,000 Cybertrucks were recalled last week over a defect with the accelerator causing it to get stuck when pressed.
"Girl not this…" a second added. "It's not too late to delete this," a third wrote.
"Why are you associating yourself with him? Not a good look Katy," a fourth vented while a fifth took aim at her past relationship. "Imagine marrying Russell Brand not being the most embarrassing thing you've ever done."
Tesla CEO Musk previously addressed the Cybertruck recall, explaining they simply wanted to be careful and ensure driver and passenger safety. Tesla is offering recall repairs free of charge.
"There were no injuries or accidents because of this. We are just being very cautious," Musk clarified.
The recalls made headlines amid news of layoffs, price cutting on three models, and a fight over a potential $56 billion pay package for Musk.
Perry has not yet addressed the backlash on her post.
Meanwhile, the singer's fiancé, Orlando Bloom, squashed split rumors this week while opening up about his "deeply loving" and "committed relationship" to the star on the On Purpose with Jay Shetty podcast.
"I think I'm constantly learning to let go," he shared. "Because anything that I try to hold onto, whether it's good or bad, doesn't serve me. Not in the relationship, and it doesn't really serve either of us."
"Because you've chosen that person, you are on a journey with that person. You are gonna learn this lesson. And if you've chosen that person, then that's the person you're gonna learn that lesson with. I mean, that's the opportunity, right?"