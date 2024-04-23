Katy Perry Trashed for Elon Musk Shoutout With New Tesla Cybertruck: 'Not Too Late to Delete This'

Katy Perry was put into the hot seat before she even set foot in her new Tesla Cybertruck, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Fans blasted the singer for her shoutout to Elon Musk while showing off her flashy ride, which boasts its durable exterior, spacious interior, and advanced technological capabilities.

"Thx for the delivery @elonmusk #idol," she captioned the shot, to which he replied, "Looks good."