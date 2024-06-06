'General Hospital' Star Johnny Wactor Cremated, Remains Transferred to Grieving Mother in Wake of DTLA Murder
General Hospital star Johnny Wactor's remains were sent to his mother, Scarlett, to be cremated after he was fatally shot in Los Angeles by one of three assailants attempting to steal the catalytic converter in his car.
RadarOnline.com exclusively learned from the Los Angeles Medical Examiner last week that his autopsy was completed on Tuesday after 2:30 PM.
The coroner's report revealed Wactor died from a fatal gunshot wound to the chest. His manner of death was ruled a homicide.
Wactor's ashes are now with his mom in South Carolina after his devastated family shared their plans to get the actor's body sent over following his tragic murder on May 25, according to TMZ.
His case remains open with the three suspects still at large as LAPD tells RadarOnline.com in an update on Thursday that there are no updates in Wactor's investigation.
The LAPD revealed that officers found Wactor suffering from a gunshot wound near the 1200 block of Hope Street and they began to render aid to him before he was transported to a local hospital and sadly pronounced deceased.
Eyewitnesses said that he had ended his shift as a bartender that night when he and a co-worker walked up to his vehicle.
He was confronted by three individuals who had his car raised up with a floor jack. "Without provocation, the victim was shot by one of the individuals," according to a press release.
Wactor died shielding his co-worker Anita Joy in those final moments.
"He was killed senselessly by a coward who reacted without care of the gorgeous life he was taking. So I'm angry, I'm sad and I'm all of the feelings and once ... but above all, I am here for Johnny's justice," she shared in a gut-wrenching post on social media.
"My friend of 8 years went from laughing together, working side by side, leaving our bartending shift and walking to our cars, to him dying in my arms in the streets of DTLA in the dark hours of 3am," she wrote, revealing Wactor approached the situation in peace and merely thought his car was being towed. "Everything happened in an instant."
Wactor was only 37.
A GoFundMe launched in his honor has currently raised more than $130k for his family out of a $200k goal.