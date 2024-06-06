The coroner's report revealed Wactor died from a fatal gunshot wound to the chest. His manner of death was ruled a homicide.

Wactor's ashes are now with his mom in South Carolina after his devastated family shared their plans to get the actor's body sent over following his tragic murder on May 25, according to TMZ.

His case remains open with the three suspects still at large as LAPD tells RadarOnline.com in an update on Thursday that there are no updates in Wactor's investigation.