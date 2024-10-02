Diddy 'Pumped Victims with Weird Drugs… Substances You've Never Heard Of', Says Lawyer Representing Flood of New Claimants — As Rapper's 'Defense Tactics' Revealed

The shocking allegations were made during a press conference on Tuesday by Texas-based lawyer Tony Buzbee on behalf of 120 alleged victims he is representing, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Buzbee said: "Several of the individuals (I represent) … were drug tested and drugs were found in their system. Weird drugs, drugs that you probably never heard of. One in particular that continues to pop up is a drug called Xylazine, or tranq, which based on our research, is known as a horse tranquilizer."