Diddy 'Pumped Victims with Weird Drugs… Substances You've Never Heard Of', Says Lawyer Representing Flood of New Claimants — As Rapper's 'Defense Tactics' Revealed
Sean "Diddy" Combs is already suspected of using lube bottles to disguise a liquid date rape drug.
Now RadarOnline.com can reveal the disgraced music mogul has been accused of using a "weird" substance to subdue his alleged prey.
The shocking allegations were made during a press conference on Tuesday by Texas-based lawyer Tony Buzbee on behalf of 120 alleged victims he is representing, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Buzbee said: "Several of the individuals (I represent) … were drug tested and drugs were found in their system. Weird drugs, drugs that you probably never heard of. One in particular that continues to pop up is a drug called Xylazine, or tranq, which based on our research, is known as a horse tranquilizer."
According to the CDC, xylazine (also called "tranq" or "tranq dope") is a non-opioid sedative or tranquilizer. It is not a controlled substance in the United States and it is not approved for use in people.
Buzbee went on to talk about a 20-year-old victim who allegedly was invited to attend a hotel party with Combs.
He claimed: "She was flattered, went to the party (and) was given one drink and doesn’t remember anything else.
"Ultimately (she) was so messed up (that she) went to the hospital, where they found cocaine and this horse tranquilizer in her blood system."
The attorney said the youngest victim was 9 years old at the time of the alleged incident. Out of the 120 victims, 25 were minors, including two who were 14 and 15 years old when the alleged acts took place.
Buzbee said: "Many young people wanting to break into this industry were coerced into this type of conduct in the promise of being made a star or the promise of having Sean Combs listen to their tape."
He also said he will soon announce additional defendants in the cases – including some who will "shock" the public.
Criminal defense attorney Francisco Mundaca recently discussed Diddy’s lawyers defense tactics and strategies, saying: "I think they’re playing it well. Whenever I’ve had high-profile clients, you want to be transparent because, obviously, public reputation is so important for your clients… to be cooperative is so important."
He added: "Perception goes a long way."
Meanwhile, Diddy’s attorney Marc Agnifilo has said his client’s outlook is "actually remarkably positive." He added: "I spend several hours with him every day...His resolve is strong. He’s engaged."
He continued: "He's focused on his defense... he [has] come to terms with the fact that this is where he is for now."
While Combs sits in jail, Agnifilo also made it clear the mogul is "very eager to tell his story" during the trial. No trial date has been set, but if convicted, Diddy could spend the rest of his life behind bars.
