'It's Over': Despondent Shia LaBeouf Snapped WITHOUT Wedding Ring — After Wife Mia Goth's Rage Over Hothead Husband's Bar Brawl

Source: MEGA

Shia LaBeouf is pictured without his wedding ring at gas station – fueling rumors his marriage to Mia Goth is over.

By:

Oct. 2 2024, Published 2:30 p.m. ET

Shia LaBeouf has fuelled rumors his marriage is over – after he was snapped in public without his wedding ring.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Transformers actor's relationship with wife Mia Goth has been on the rocks for some time and tension between the pair escalated after his recent bar brawl in Scotland.

Source: MEGA

LaBeouf looked downcast at a gas station in LA amid reports he hasn't seen his wife in four months.

But now LaBeouf, 38, appears to be signaling his seven-year marriage is finished for good by venturing out minus his wedding band as he filled up his car at a Californian gas station, amid reports he's not seen Goth, 30, in four months.

A source told RadarOnline.com: "Shia is renowned as a hothead, and this latest drama is typical of him.

"He's had his bar brawl and now everyone in their circle is saying he is on the outs with his wife.

"He hasn't been seen with her in four months and has been walking around without his wedding band.

"Basically, it looks like it's over for them."

Source: MEGA

LaBeouf was involved in a bar brawl in Scotland last month.

LaBeouf and Goth tied the knot in 2016 in Las Vegas during Elvis Presley-themed nuptials.

Footage showed Goth wearing a crocheted white dress and veil arriving in a pink Cadillac with an Elvis impersonator who later officiated the proceedings.

However, the couple split in 2018 and the Holes star was subsequently linked to actress Margaret Qualley and singer FKA Twigs, who later filed a lawsuit against the actor for alleged abuse.

Source: MEGA

LaBeouf has battled alcohol demons in the past.

LaBeouf and Goth, who initially met while working on the 2013 movie Nymphomaniac, reconciled in 2020 and later welcomed their daughter Isabel in March 2022.

But their relationship has never been plain sailing and his most recent unsavory incident, the brawl in Scotland, has put their marriage under further strain.

LaBeouf, who's previously sought help for alcohol abuse, was caught on camera instigating a brawl outside a bar in Edinburgh.

Last photographed together on June 4th 2024.
Source: MEGA

LaBeouf and Goth were last pictured together on June 4.

He was seen confronting a group of strangers shouting: "Let’s go. I’m here motherf-----."

But the Disturbia star was hauled away by bystanders before any blows were struck.

A source claimed LaBeouf has "lost his way again" – and his wife can't handle another implosion.

The insider said: "He's feeling the pressures of marriage and being a dad.

"He's clearly lost his way again, and it may be too much for his wife to handle.

"Mia left Shia once before because of his partying ways.

"She's already warned him she's not ready to go through the h--- drinking put them through before."

Speaking with Jon Bernthal for his Real Ones podcast in 2022, LaBeouf stated he was not looking forward to the day his child learns about his various controversies.

He said: "Having a daughter and knowing that your daughter is one day gonna search your name in a search engine and see that you are a deplorable, disgusting piece of s---, that s--- hits."

LaBeouf went on to say he is going to try and make a good impression on his daughter in the years before she eventually finds out about his troubled past.

He said: "I have now until she's literate to create a relationship with her where she knows me more than this idea of who I am in the public."

The actor also spoke about his relationship with Goth, and he stated the actress "saved my f---ing life" during a particularly low point.

He added: "She was present for me at a time when I didn't deserve to have nobody in my life, especially her. She gave me hope when I was really running on fumes."

RadarOnline.com has contacted LaBeouf for comment.

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

