'It's Over': Despondent Shia LaBeouf Snapped WITHOUT Wedding Ring — After Wife Mia Goth's Rage Over Hothead Husband's Bar Brawl

But now LaBeouf, 38, appears to be signaling his seven-year marriage is finished for good by venturing out minus his wedding band as he filled up his car at a Californian gas station, amid reports he's not seen Goth, 30, in four months.

A source told RadarOnline.com: "Shia is renowned as a hothead, and this latest drama is typical of him.

"He's had his bar brawl and now everyone in their circle is saying he is on the outs with his wife.

"He hasn't been seen with her in four months and has been walking around without his wedding band.

"Basically, it looks like it's over for them."