Ben Affleck 'Toying With J Lo' and 'Laying on Charm' So Split 'Will Not Blow Up': Insiders Say He's Trying to 'Get Away as Clean as Possible'
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are not getting back together – even though they were recently spotted packing on the PDA during a brunch with their kids at the Beverly Hills Hotel.
And now RadarOnline.com can reveal Affleck is apparently trying to keep their split after two years of marriage as simple as possible.
A source said: "They're not getting back together.
"He's just trying to make this breakup as clean as possible. He's laying it on a little thick because he doesn't want the divorce to blow up. One might say he's toying with her."
Affleck, 52, and Lopez, 55, also have to consider their kids.
The insider continued: "They're stuck in the middle, so the less combative this divorce is, the better it is for the children. That's Ben's No. 1 priority here – the kids."
Following months of speculation, the Marry Me actress officially filed for divorce from Affleck on Tuesday, August 20 – coincidentally on the second anniversary of their Georgia wedding ceremony.
According to sources, Lopez "finally pulled the trigger because that was their agreement that she would file, and she was the one who ultimately made the decision".
Lopez cited "irreconcilable differences" in her filing and did not mention a prenup.
The divorce documents also revealed the couple had possibly been faking their romance for months.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Lopez listed their date of separation as April 26, 2024.
But the pair were spotted packing on the PDA on June 2 – an entire 37 days after they separated.
Lopez was seen giving Affleck a kiss hello as she stopped by to watch the actor's son Samuel, 12, play basketball in Santa Monica. They also appeared close as they left the game.
While neither Affleck nor Lopez has explained what led to their divorce after only two years of marriage – and 20 years after they called off their engagement in 2004 – sources suggested multiple issues led to their second split.
One insider claimed Affleck "quit" the marriage because Lopez's lifestyle was putting his "sobriety at risk".
The source said: "The marriage was incredibly overwhelming – J.Lo lives a very glam lifestyle, and he was often faced with temptation.
"It's really unhealthy for him to be around any kind of alcohol. And with J. Lo, the drinking came with parties, surrounded by fake people who treated him special because of his fame, which was a trigger for him."
Another insider claimed Affleck's decision to move out of his and Lopez's $60million Beverly Hills marital home for a $20.5million Pacific Palisades "bachelor pad" while she celebrated her birthday in the Hamptons was the "final insult" for the heartbroken songstress – even if the move came two months after their date of separation.
The source said: "Ben's decision to move into his own home is the final insult.
"J Lo had been holding onto hope that there could be a reconciliation if they were to spend some time apart, but this is like a stab in the heart."
