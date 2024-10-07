Diddy Scandal Twist: Close Pal Russell Simmons Dodges His Own Charges in Bali Hideout — Hip Hop Legend Accused of Rape by 6 Women... and 7 More Claim He Sexually Harassed Them
Hip-hop legend Russell Simmons is lying low in Bali after being accused of rape by six women and sexual harassment by seven more.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the accusations against Simmons – who built a $350million empire with Def Jam Recordings, the record label he co-founded in 1984 with Rick Rubin, and multiple clothing companies – are the focus of a damning documentary titled On the Record, which delves into alleged incidents from decades ago.
Now, pals such as Taraji P. Henson, 54, and Usher, 45, are being torched by critics and women's rights activists for their visits with the exec on the Indonesian island he's called home since 2018.
The music mogul has vehemently denied the claims of his accusers – and insists he hasn't gone into hiding.
But sources say two civil lawsuits filed in February by women accusing him of rape have rattled him big-time.
An insider says Simmons, 67, is also well aware fellow hip-hop royalty Sean 'Diddy' Combs was recently arrested on federal sex crime charges and saw his career crumble, even as the disgraced rapper proclaims his innocence.
The source said: "Russell feels like he's being hunted and has a bull's-eye on his back.
"He can address the civil suits, but his biggest fear is they are going to lead to a police investigation and criminal charges. He would rather be at a safe distance in Indonesia, which doesn't have an extradition treaty with the United States, if charges are ever brought."
Still, Simmons – who resigned from Def Jam and his other businesses and charities when sexual assault and harassment accusations began mounting in 2017 – maintains he's not trying to dodge cops and frequently visits New York City.
Simmons has said: "I'm there all the time. I work out of New York sometimes."
He's also bristling over his famous buddies being blasted for hanging out with him.
Simmons, during an Instagram live broadcast over the summer, scoffed: "Attacking people who visit me – are you under some kind of tricknology?"
Another source claimed the pressure is mounting since the February lawsuits – one filed by an unnamed woman who claims Simmons sexually assaulted her and another by a former Def Jam executive, who is suing him for defamation related to her earlier rape claim.
The insider said: "Russell insists he's never had sex with a woman against her will – but the court of public opinion has already convicted him."
As RadarOnline.com reported, the accusations against Simmons – and claims he is hiding out in Bali – come after fellow music mogul Diddy, 54, was arrested and indicted on federal sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution charges last month.
The federal indictment has reportedly left Hollywood and the music industry reeling, and scores of celebrities are said to be "quaking in their boots" over "what might come next" in the unfolding scandal.
Some stars and power players also allegedly fear they "could be jailed" or Diddy might "cut a plea deal" to "name names" and "save his skin".
