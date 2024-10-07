Diddy Scandal Twist: Close Pal Russell Simmons Dodges His Own Charges in Bali Hideout — Hip Hop Legend Accused of Rape by 6 Women... and 7 More Claim He Sexually Harassed Them

Hip-hop legend Russell Simmons is lying low in Bali after being accused of rape by six women and sexual harassment by seven more.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the accusations against Simmons – who built a $350million empire with Def Jam Recordings, the record label he co-founded in 1984 with Rick Rubin, and multiple clothing companies – are the focus of a damning documentary titled On the Record, which delves into alleged incidents from decades ago.

Now, pals such as Taraji P. Henson, 54, and Usher, 45, are being torched by critics and women's rights activists for their visits with the exec on the Indonesian island he's called home since 2018.