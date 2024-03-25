Russell Simmons Tracked Down in Bail, Sexual Assault Accuser Serves Disgraced Mogul With Legal Papers

Dixon, a former staffer of Def Jam Recordings, took legal action against Simmons for defamation, having alleged that she was raped by the star in 1995.

The plaintiff claimed that Simmons engaged in a "concerted and malicious campaign to discredit" her by undermining rape accusations from six different women.

RadarOnline.com should note the complaint alleges that Simmons defamed her in a December podcast interview, during which he "subjected Ms. Dixon to public ridicule, contempt, and disgrace by, among other things, calling Ms. Dixon a liar in published statements with the malicious intent of discrediting and further damaging Ms. Dixon worldwide."