EXPOSED: Hip-Hop Mogul Russell Simmons Almost Murdered a Man During Teen Years

The record executive admitted that during his teenage years, he nearly killed a man who had ripped him off two weeks earlier.

Hip-hop mogul Russell Simmons got caught up in the fast life of crime years before he founded Def Jam and became embroiled in scandal, RadarOnline.com can report.

For Simmons, that memory still lived on and he wrote about the shocking incident in the pages of his 2001 autobiography, Life and Def: Sex, Drugs, Money and God.

"Everything slowed down for me," he wrote in his book. "I held up my .45, aimed at Red's back and fired. But my bullet sailed over his head, and the last I saw of Red were his feet swinging over a wall."

That day and all of its nuances were permanently etched into his mind, Simmons confessed in hindsight. He wrote, "I can still hear the voices of the drug dealers running through my head and feel the heat of the gun in my hand. It's a feeling I've never forgotten."