REVEALED: Russell Simmons Served With Legal Papers in Bali Twice on Same Day

It wasn't until around 1:55 PM local time that the process server spotted Simmons walking up some stairs and into the restaurant area.

"I said, 'Excuse me, Mr. Simmons, sorry to interrupt your meeting.' I then handed the service documents in an envelope and said, 'This is for you,'" according to the filing.

Simmons was claimed to have dropped the envelope on the table and said, "Ah f---, s---."

The Phat Farm creator was served with both lawsuits before contacting his security team and other associates.