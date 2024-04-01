REVEALED: Russell Simmons Served With Legal Papers in Bali Twice on Same Day
Embattled Def Jam Recordings co-founder Russell Simmons was served with two lawsuits in Bali on the very same day, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The second was a complaint from a Jane Doe, this outlet can exclusively reveal.
We have discovered the same process server that handled Doe's case was the one who handled Drew Dixon's lawsuit, submitting the same filing in both cases but with different case numbers.
Dixon is a former Def Jam Recordings executive who claims to have been sexually assaulted by Simmons in 1995. The former exec sued for defamation, citing a December podcast interview in which he allegedly attempted to discredit rape accusations against him from six women.
Doe, for her part, took legal action against Simmons in February, claiming he raped her at his apartment in the 1990s. She further claimed her career was stalled by his harassment.
Simmons was provided a complaint and summons for both ongoing lawsuits.
Within the court docs, the server noted they traveled to the resort owned by the hip-hop mogul on March 5. "After a short time looking around the public areas in an attempt to see Simmons, I sat in the restaurant area at around 12:50 PM and ordered some refreshments," they stated.
- Russell Simmons Tracked Down in Bali, Sexual Assault Accuser Serves Disgraced Mogul With Legal Papers
- Russell Simmons Sued for Alleged Rape and Harassment by Former Def Jam Executive
- 'Harm and Distress': Russell Simmons’ Rape Accuser Pleads For Her Identity To Be Sealed After Dragging Disgraced Music Mogul to Federal Court
It wasn't until around 1:55 PM local time that the process server spotted Simmons walking up some stairs and into the restaurant area.
"I said, 'Excuse me, Mr. Simmons, sorry to interrupt your meeting.' I then handed the service documents in an envelope and said, 'This is for you,'" according to the filing.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Simmons was claimed to have dropped the envelope on the table and said, "Ah f---, s---."
The Phat Farm creator was served with both lawsuits before contacting his security team and other associates.
"At this stage, Simmons started calling his security people and other staff," it was revealed. "I heard Simmons ask them, "How did these people get in here? He had a further conversation with his security and staff but I left [around 2:20 PM] while he was doing this."
Simmons has repeatedly denied wrongdoing after a handful of women accused him of sexual misconduct in the 1980s, 1990s, or in the 2000s.
"I have never engaged in non-consensual sex," he said in the statement. "I would not, did not, and never will."