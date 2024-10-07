Read Diddy's Heartbroken Mom's Sensational Open Letter Defending Him: She Admits He's 'Made Mistakes' — but Insists Her Son Doesn't Deserve 'Public Lynching'
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' mom has made an impassioned defense of the shamed rapper while insisting her son "is not a monster".
RadarOnline.com can reveal Janice Small Combs, 84, released a statement via her attorney on Sunday, admitting it was "heartbreaking" seeing her son's "public lynching" while conceding "everybody makes mistakes".
But she added defiantly Diddy is "looking forward to his day in court" to clear his name.
Janice said: "I come to you today as a mother that is devastated and profoundly saddened by the allegations made against my son, Sean Combs.
"It is heartbreaking to see my son judged not for the truth, but for a narrative created out of lies.
"To bear witness what seems to be like a public lynching of my son before he has had the opportunity to prove his innocence is a pain too unbearable to put into words.
"Like every human being, my son deserves to have his day in court, to finally share his side, and to prove his innocence."
Janice admitted her son, 54, is not “perfect" and admits he's lied in the past, namely denying assaulting his ex-girlfriend Casandra "Cassie" Ventura, but that shouldn't cloud judgement surrounding his innocence.
She continued: "I am not here to portray my son as perfect because he is not.
"He has made mistakes in his past, as we all have.
"My son may not have been entirely truthful about certain things, such as denying he has ever gotten violent with an ex-girlfriend when the hotel's surveillance showed otherwise.
"Sometimes, the truth and a lie become so closely intertwined that it becomes terrifying to admit one part of the story, especially when that truth is outside the norm or is too complicated to be believed.
"This is why I believe my son's civil legal team opted to settle the ex-girlfriend's lawsuit instead of contesting it until the end, resulting in a ricochet effect as the federal government used this decision against my son by interpreting it as an admission of guilt."
Janice fears Diddy, who was charged last month with sex trafficking and racketeering offenses, may be convicted due to "past actions or mistakes".
She said: "It is important to recognize that none of us, regardless of our status, are immune to fear or mistakes.
"Not being entirely straightforward about one issue does not mean my son is guilty of the repulsive allegations and the grave charges levelled against him.
"Many individuals who were wrongfully convicted and later exonerated had their freedom taken from them not because they were guilty of the crimes they were accused of, but because they didn't fit the image of what this society considers to be a 'good person.'
"History has shown us how individuals can be wrongfully convicted due to their past actions or mistakes."
And in an emotional plea, she's asking "supporters, fans, colleagues, friends and the public" to reserve judgment until they've heard "his side".
Diddy's mom added: "I beg you to think about those who have been wrongfully persecuted, to remember that not everyone who has made mistakes in life deserves to have their entire existence judged by a single action or a few mistakes.
"My son is not the monster they have painted him to be, and he deserves the chance to tell his side.
"I can only pray that I am alive to see him speak his truth and be vindicated."
