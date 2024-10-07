Read Diddy's Heartbroken Mom's Sensational Open Letter Defending Him: She Admits He's 'Made Mistakes' — but Insists Her Son Doesn't Deserve 'Public Lynching'

She continued: "I am not here to portray my son as perfect because he is not.

"He has made mistakes in his past, as we all have.

"My son may not have been entirely truthful about certain things, such as denying he has ever gotten violent with an ex-girlfriend when the hotel's surveillance showed otherwise.

"Sometimes, the truth and a lie become so closely intertwined that it becomes terrifying to admit one part of the story, especially when that truth is outside the norm or is too complicated to be believed.