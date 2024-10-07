Two Shameless A-List Diddy Pals Who Once Lived and Partied With Disgraced Mogul INFECTED Innocent Women With Herpes

Two of Sean 'Diddy' Combs' pals had rigorous and unprotected sex with at least three women without disclosing they were stricken with the sexually transmitted disease herpes, leaving one so sick she was hospitalized.

That's the bombshell finding of an exclusive RadarOnline.com probe dismantling a tangled web of A-list sleazeballs connected to Combs, including one high-profile friend who even settled a $1million lawsuit after infecting a sex partner with the incurable virus.

The hitmaker, who is one of the jailed rapper's closest allies and at one point even lived with him, exposed an innocent victim to herpes around 2009, documents obtained by this website reveal.