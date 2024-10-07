Two Shameless A-List Diddy Pals Who Once Lived and Partied With Disgraced Mogul INFECTED Innocent Women With Herpes
Two of Sean 'Diddy' Combs' pals had rigorous and unprotected sex with at least three women without disclosing they were stricken with the sexually transmitted disease herpes, leaving one so sick she was hospitalized.
That's the bombshell finding of an exclusive RadarOnline.com probe dismantling a tangled web of A-list sleazeballs connected to Combs, including one high-profile friend who even settled a $1million lawsuit after infecting a sex partner with the incurable virus.
The hitmaker, who is one of the jailed rapper's closest allies and at one point even lived with him, exposed an innocent victim to herpes around 2009, documents obtained by this website reveal.
Both award-winning megastars have boasted about attending the Bad Boy Records founder's parties which federal prosecutors and witnesses have said devolved into sex orgies – or "freak offs" – at mansions or in hotel rooms guarded with heavy security.
They also involved heavy drug use, gallons of alcohol and large quantities of baby oil and lubricant, it's been alleged.
As part of this investigation, RadarOnline.com obtained two previously filed lawsuits: one between a British-born star who got his start in music as a teenager and the other between a musician turned television famous face and his stylist.
That celebrity was first "exposed to herpes" in 2009, legal papers showed.
In a disgusting revelation contained in the documents, a "greenish discharge" once oozed from the performer's penis, who at one point tried to calm his victim by telling her doctors had labeled him an "asymptomatic carrier".
The married star later convinced his illicit lover an STD examination result was negative, and the pair continued to engage in unprotected sex.
Believing the celebrity's "statements that it had been nothing and cleared up, (she) continued her relationship", the legal complaint stated.
Their romps went without a hitch until three weeks after a passionate hookup when the victim – whose identity is being withheld – woke up "feeling very sick" with a "fever of 100 degrees, chills, headache, and aches and pains".
She "also developed lesions and blisters in her vagina", and was so terrified she sought treatment at an urgent care hospital, where a doctor promptly diagnosed her with herpes.
According to the document, the singer – who used the pseudonym "Papa Bear" in their messages – posted a check covering her medical bills totaling $2,754.40.
The legal complaint was filed at the Superior Court in Los Angeles, where the law requires a person who knows or should know they are infected with genital herpes to avoid sexual contact with an uninfected person – or to warn potential partners before sexual contact occurs.
In court, the hitmaker was accused of "consciously and purposefully" withholding his herpes diagnosis from the woman "and continued to have unprotected sex".
It was also revealed after his partner confronted him for infecting her, the sex fiend called her two days later with his doctor, who grimly confirmed he carries the herpes virus.
Her test results confirmed a first-time infection.
A file in their settlement, obtained by RadarOnline.com, read: "In a series of telephone conversations and online chat sessions, (the singer) has apologized for infecting (her) and told her he would take care of things."
In a declaration, the victim said she felt "her health and body have been ruined", and she "has suffered severe emotional distress and has been extremely depressed ... knowing there is no cure".
The Diddy pal eventually settled with his paramour in December 2012, paying $1.1million in damages.
But his conduct didn't end there. In a second case, the same friend of the jailed music mogul had an extra-marital romp with a woman who was remarkably, at the time, a friend of his current wife!
She alleged the pair hooked up in 2017 in Atlanta behind the back of his wife, where she performed oral sex on him before having intercourse with protection.
In a court filing, she said they had sex again 12 days later in a New Orleans hotel room – but did not use a condom.
Like this sleaze merchant, the British-born friend of Diddy – who first attended one of the infamous parties as a fresh-faced teenager – avoided public embarrassment with a secret payoff to silence his accuser.
Said a top Hollywood source: "The walls are closing in now that Diddy has been nabbed and is sitting in a jail cell. A lot of celebrities – including these two – are going to be ultra-paranoid now.
"There's always talk of somebody famous having a sexually transmitted disease, but hardly ever does anyone get caught out for being infected – let alone spreading it.
"As more and more details come to light, the guessing game in Hollywood of who has a sexually transmitted disease, where did they get it – and did they give it to me – is going to be in overdrive.
"Worse still, once it is confirmed these carriers were entwined with Diddy, those questions could get answers and there could be criminal implications."
