Diddy A-Lister Sex Tape Identity Sensation: 'High-Profile Male Star' Is 'Horrified and Triggered' at Prospect of Shocking Footage Being Shopped Around Hollywood Going Public
A male celebrity is worried about an alleged sex tape involving Sean "Diddy" Combs going public.
RadarOnline.com can reveal more than one person is shopping around incriminating footage, which reportedly shows a man who appears to be Combs, 54, having sex with a younger male.
Authorities have not confirmed the A-lister's identity in the footage, which features a man resembling the disgraced music mogul at one of his "Freak Off" parties.
Attorney Ariel Mitchell-Kidd, who allegedly viewed "stills" of the video clip, said the individual in question is considered "more high-profile" than Combs.
An insider from the unnamed celebrity's inner circle said the alleged clip being shopped around to media outlets "feels like a betrayal and a violation, and it's causing a lot of issues".
They said: "It brings up some really disturbing and bad memories. He feels like he was victimized years ago and is now being victimized yet again. If this footage gets out, it will follow him for life. It will be on the internet forever."
A second source claimed the celebrity is "trying to ignore" the chatter surrounding the alleged video.
They told outlets: "There's not much he can do about it if there was a video taken without his knowledge that somehow gets out. So, all he can do is pray. He's praying that this all goes away."
An officer with the Department of Homeland Security who was part of the raid on Combs' Miami home said law enforcement agencies believe Diddy filmed incriminating videos at that mansion.
Diddy's home was allegedly rigged with sex rooms, which allowed the rapper to record his guests and watch them remotely.
The officer told the New York Post "there are recognizable names" in the footage they have obtained but would not "confirm any of their identities".
The news broke after a years-old video of Diddy with 16-year-old Justin Bieber on Jimmy Kimmel Live resurfaced.
Kimmel asked Combs and Bieber: "What's going on with you guys? Are you working together?"
The rapper replied: "I think that we have become friends in a strange way ... I mean, to a lot of us, he's like a little brother. You know what I'm saying? He's not afraid to call and ask for advice. He's somebody that industry-wise, the record industry is a strong family."
He went on to call Beiber "one of the greatest kids you could ever know".
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Combs was taken into custody in September and was charged with racketeering, prostitution and sex trafficking.
The indictment against Diddy also alleges he coerced and abused women for years by using blackmail and violence to keep his victims in line.
Judge Andrew L. Carter denied Diddy's bail and deemed him a danger and a flight risk.
The disgraced music mogul is currently being held in Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center pending trial.
