Diddy A-Lister Sex Tape Identity Sensation: 'High-Profile Male Star' Is 'Horrified and Triggered' at Prospect of Shocking Footage Being Shopped Around Hollywood Going Public

Authorities have not confirmed the A-lister's identity in the footage, which features a man resembling the disgraced music mogul at one of his "Freak Off" parties.

Attorney Ariel Mitchell-Kidd, who allegedly viewed "stills" of the video clip, said the individual in question is considered "more high-profile" than Combs.

An insider from the unnamed celebrity's inner circle said the alleged clip being shopped around to media outlets "feels like a betrayal and a violation, and it's causing a lot of issues".

They said: "It brings up some really disturbing and bad memories. He feels like he was victimized years ago and is now being victimized yet again. If this footage gets out, it will follow him for life. It will be on the internet forever."