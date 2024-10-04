Go-Go Dancer 'Pimped Out' at Diddy's Freak-Offs Declares Donald Trump, Diana Ross and Rev Al Sharpton Were Among Rapper's A-List Guests
A go-go dancer who claimed they were "pimped out" by Sean 'Diddy' Combs exposed the rapper's A-list guest list.
RadarOnline.com can reveal dancer Adria Sheri English named Donald Trump, Diana Ross and Rev. Al Sharpton as top celebrities who attended the music mogul's infamous parties where "freak-offs" occurred.
English, 46, previously accused Combs, 54, of forcing her to have sex with high-profile guests at his parties after she was initially hired to dance at his events in 2004.
Months before Combs was arrested on sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution charges, English filed a civil lawsuit against the Bad Boy records founder.
English has now spoken out about her claims, including being sex trafficked at Combs' annual star-studded "White Party" in the Hamptons, as well as events in Miami over a five year period.
She claimed the nefarious acts took place in rooms away from the main parties, which were frequented by the ex-president, Sharpton, Ja Rule and Busta Rhymes.
English branded Combs a "pimp" who allegedly forced her to have sex with celebrity guests – and claimed he attempted to forced her to perform sex acts on male models who were hired for a casting call for his clothing line, according to the Daily Mail.
The 46-year-old recalled jumping at the chance to be hired as a go-go dancer for Combs' events in the early 2000s after she was contacted by a member of his entourage.
English said: "I agreed to do it because, heck yeah, I'm at an exclusive thing where Jay-Z was there, and Beyoncé – Diddy, all the big names.
"I didn't know it was going to turn into anything sexual."
Her first paid attendance was at Combs' 2004 White Party, which she said was a "legitimate" gig which "had no sinister intent or requirements for physical sexual contact".
The third event she was hired for was when she claimed Combs demanded she engage in sexual acts after learning she previously worked as an adult film star.
She clarified the alleged sinister acts took place in rooms away from the main party – and many high-profile attendees likely would have been unaware of what was taking place in the secret rooms.
Though she was unable to give full details on the events due to her ongoing lawsuit, she recalled some of the attendees who where at the same parties.
English said: "I saw Busta Rhymes there. I saw Ja Rule there. I saw Diana Ross there with her son, Evan, who was underage.
"I saw Paris Hilton and Reverend Al Sharpton. I still wonder why Reverend Al Sharpton was there."
While she was unable to name who, English claimed she did have sex with some of Combs' celebrity guests.
She said: "He would send them in a room with me or another sex worker, record it, and then hold that over that celebrity or that influential person's head and then basically use me. It was like high-class temping, if you will."
The dancer said she was offered $500 for each performance and accepted the job because the music mogul promised he could help jumpstart her entertainment career and she "would never have to worry about go-go dancing or stripping again".
English claimed Combs even propositioned her ex-boyfriend in 2004 while they were at Bad Boy studios in New York City.
She recalled being at the studio, waiting on her ex-boyfriend when all the sudden he burst out of Combs' office, where auditions were being held.
English said: "Ten minutes, maybe less, go by and all of a sudden, the door swings open, and my ex is yelling 'F--- that, f--- that.'
"And then he comes storming out, and I'm like, 'What's going on?'"
"He's angry. When we got out of the elevator, he goes, 'That n---- tried to suck my d---'. Excuse me for my language, but that was verbatim."
