Go-Go Dancer 'Pimped Out' at Diddy's Freak-Offs Declares Donald Trump, Diana Ross and Rev Al Sharpton Were Among Rapper's A-List Guests

A go-go dancer who claimed they were "pimped out" by Sean 'Diddy' Combs exposed the rapper's A-list guest list.

RadarOnline.com can reveal dancer Adria Sheri English named Donald Trump, Diana Ross and Rev. Al Sharpton as top celebrities who attended the music mogul's infamous parties where "freak-offs" occurred.

English, 46, previously accused Combs, 54, of forcing her to have sex with high-profile guests at his parties after she was initially hired to dance at his events in 2004.