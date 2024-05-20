Sean "Diddy" Combs has been labeled a "social reaper" by The View co-host Ana Navarro, who believes that the disgraced music mogul should "pay horrible social consequences" after a bombshell video from 2016 showed him kicking and dragging his then-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The ladies of the daily syndicated talk show tackled the Diddy surveillance video during their Monday episode, spouting off about the disturbing footage and the apology that he issued over the weekend after months of denying Cassie's abuse claims. After Sunny Hostin explained how Diddy could not be charged due to the statute of limitations, Navarro urged the public to make him pay the consequence in other ways.

Source: @theview/X The ladies spoke about Diddy's apology and the 2016 assault video.

"The LAPD may not be able to charge him, but we are able to shun him and he should be treated like the leper... the social leper and criminal he is," she said. "We saw him commit assault, and I don't want to see him at any restaurant, I don't want to see him at any award show. I'm not going to buy any brand that he's associated with, he's been dropped by a bunch already. I think this guy should be treated and pay horrible social consequences - if the legal ones don't get him," Navarro continued.

VIDEO SURFACES OF 2016 ASSAULT BY DIDDY: #TheView co-hosts react to embattled hip-hop mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs speaking out after video emerged of him viciously attacking his ex-girlfriend Cassie. https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/oHMeP9Nj8H — The View (@TheView) May 20, 2024

Hostin then interjected by asking if it was true that Diddy allegedly paid the hotel where the assault took place $50k to "bury the video." The allegations were made in Cassie's explosive $30 million lawsuit filed against him in November. The legal matter has since been settled. "Well, that's been part of the story, it's alleged that he paid that," Navarro quipped back, "And if that's the case: shame on those hotel employees, shame on all the people around Sean Combs who have enabled, justified and looked the other way on all of this type of behavior for decades, because these whispers have been around for decades."

Hostin also talked about the backlash Cassie faced after her legal battle with Diddy. "I did hear a lot of blame for Cassie and focused on Cassie. Let's remember when they met in 2005, she was 17 and he was 37," she said. "I have an 18-year-old daughter. I cannot believe that she had the bravery all these years later to break that cycle for herself and come out of this."

Source: MEGA Diddy originally denied Cassie's allegations of rape and sexual and physical assault.

During the controversial topic, The View co-star Alyssa Farah Griffin revealed she had her own experience in a violent relationship, adding she was able to "walk away."

"I hope the book is thrown at him, the apology was lacking. He didn't name Cassie, there was no message to young men. Part of this conversation I've seen since this video emerged is this question of, "Why didn't she leave?" she said. "And I want to speak to that. I once was a victim of domestic abuse in a prior relationship, it happened once. I was one of the lucky ones where the power dynamics were in my favor that I could leave, I could walk away and remove myself from him [but] In the vast majority of cases that is not the case." The former White House aide added, "They use financial abuse to keep you, they use emotional, manipulation, and add to that this is a multimillionaire, incredibly powerful, incredibly well-connected person, there's an entire industry of making money off him. She had no hope to get away from him."

As this outlet reported, Diddy issued an apology video on Sunday, calling his actions "inexcusable." He also claimed that he went to rehab and therapy over the assault. The explosive surveillance footage is hard to watch and shows the music mogul running through the hotel hallway in his towel before catching up to Cassie as she attempts to flee the scene. When he caught up with her, he began kicking and stomping on her while dragging her out of the frame. Diddy is still at the center of a federal investigation into sex trafficking claims while fighting several other legal battles. Following Cassie's lawsuit filing, he denied her allegations and accused him of blackmail.

