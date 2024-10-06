Diddy Hit By Fresh Tupac Shakur Shooting and Murder Accusations: Crime Scene Expert Declares She Has Proof 'Sex Predator' Was Linked to Rap Icon's Slaughter
Sean "Diddy" Combs was accused of new allegations surrounding the murder of Tupac Shakur.
RadarOnline.com can reveal crime scene investigator Sheryl McCollum believes the Bad Boy For Life rapper, 54, is connected to Tupac's death in 1996 and his previous shooting in 1994.
During her recent appearance on NewsNation on Friday, October 4, McCollum, who investigated the Vegas crime scene, told host Laura Ingle how the All Eyez On Me rapper was shot during a robbery gone wrong at New York City's Quad Studios in Times Square – at the same time, Diddy was in the same building.
She claimed: "You ain't gotta shoot somebody five times to take their jewelry and their money.
"Sean 'Puffy' Combs and his entourage of 40? Unharmed. Unthreatened. How does that make sense to anybody that one person is going to be robbed and not the other 40? Who would have had more money and jewelry?"
Shakur was murdered two years later in a drive-by shooting as he was leaving a boxing match at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.
McCollum told Ingel: "Both times that Tupac Shakur is shot, he is trapped in something.
"He's trapped in an elevator, and then he's trapped in a car. There is literally nowhere to run.
"Both scenes though, ironically, don't have video footage. To me, this signifies somebody close to him knows his whereabouts on that day, that time and that location."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Diddy allegedly fears he's marked for death by West Coast gangbangers eager to avenge Tupac.
An insider said: "If you are a persona non grata for a certain gang or group, there are people who will go out of their way to do something bad to you.
"No one is ever truly safe or isolated."
Although he's called his involvement in the Las Vegas shooting "pure fiction", prosecutors in the unsolved case are said to be collaborating with the feds investigating Diddy.
The disgraced music mogul is currently facing a slew of sexual assault and human trafficking charges that could land him in federal prison for the rest of his life.
His September 16 arrest follows a Homeland Security investigation into his alleged criminal enterprise that lawmen say included drug-fueled orgies called freak offs, featuring male prostitutes and female fans turned terrified victims.
Diddy is currently being held in Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center pending trial after a judge denied his bail.
