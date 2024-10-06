Diddy Hit By Fresh Tupac Shakur Shooting and Murder Accusations: Crime Scene Expert Declares She Has Proof 'Sex Predator' Was Linked to Rap Icon's Slaughter

During her recent appearance on NewsNation on Friday, October 4, McCollum, who investigated the Vegas crime scene, told host Laura Ingle how the All Eyez On Me rapper was shot during a robbery gone wrong at New York City's Quad Studios in Times Square – at the same time, Diddy was in the same building.

She claimed: "You ain't gotta shoot somebody five times to take their jewelry and their money.

"Sean 'Puffy' Combs and his entourage of 40? Unharmed. Unthreatened. How does that make sense to anybody that one person is going to be robbed and not the other 40? Who would have had more money and jewelry?"