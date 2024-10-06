Meghan 'Launching Herself Back into Showbiz' With Solo Red Carpet Appearance — as She and Prince Harry Lead Separate Lives Amid Divorce Rumors
Meghan Markle made an appearance at a red carpet event wearing a stunning red dress without her husband, Prince Harry.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Duchess of Sussex wants to reignite her Hollywood career and is following a "carefully orchestrated blueprint" to stay in the limelight.
The Los Angeles Children's Hospital gala, held at LA Live's event deck, was a star-studded night with performances by Demi Lovato and appearances by celebrities like Kaley Cuoco, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Colin Hanks.
However, all eyes were on Meghan as she made a solo appearance while her husband, Prince Harry, celebrated his 40th birthday with his friends.
The Duchess wore this gown during a 2021 gala in New York City to celebrate the military on the eve of Veterans Day in the US.
A source told RadarOnline.com: "This surprise visit is Meghan's return to what she wanted all along by marrying Harry – a showbiz life.
"She's pitching herself as a red carpet celeb with this, with everything from her red gown to the fact she is going it alone without Harry.
"She's on the verge of expanding her lifestyle site and sees herself as some kind of Gwyneth Paltrow star due to her previous acting career and now all her efforts to pitch herself as a lifestyle, wellness and mental health 'expert'.
"This is part of a very carefully orchestrated blueprint about how she and Harry are going to continue to lead very separate lives in the spotlight… and, ultimately, a sign they are on the rocks."
While the Suits actress graced the gala in LA, Prince Harry embarked on a hiking trip with friends, a surprise planned by the Duchess herself.
In recent weeks, the couple have pursued several individual ventures, including Harry's solo engagements across New York, London, and Lesotho.
The couple's recent solo ventures have led to rumors surrounding the royal's marriage.
Harry appeared at ten engagements in the last 15 days without Meghan by his side as he went on a "quasi-royal tour" across three locations: New York, London and Lesotho.
A source told RadarOnline.com: "Harry and Meghan are going to live separate lives – and have a blueprint for doing so.
"They have been drifting apart for a while, with Harry's desire to return to the UK where his old drinking buddies are and his hope to return to the very comfortable fold of the Royal Family putting a real strain on their marriage.
"He's hated their bids for stardom with Netflix and Spotify getting pulled and them ending up ridiculed, and he's starting to miss England.
"He used to love going to the pub and playing sport with his pals, and the life Meghan wants to lead in LA couldn't be further away from that – and would seem alien to any blue-blooded English man, as it's all about juicing and yoga.
"His plans to pursue his own activities and tours away from Meghan is the first sign they are effectively on a 'trial separation' while they work this out."
