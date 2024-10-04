Succession Wars! Top-Secret Plans for Cancer-Hit King Charles' Death 'Tearing Royals Apart' — As Exiled Prince Harry Mounts Plot to Worm His Way Back Into 'The Firm'

Top-secret plans for how to handle King Charles III's death have already started to rip apart the royal family.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Prince Harry has launched a plot to work his way back into "the firm" amid his father's health crisis, while king-in-waiting Prince William prepares to ascend to the throne.

Sources said Harry, 40, has a much better chance worming his way back into his family with cancer-stricken Charles, 75, than he does with older brother William, 42.