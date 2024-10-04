Your tip
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Celebrity > King Charles III

Succession Wars! Top-Secret Plans for Cancer-Hit King Charles' Death 'Tearing Royals Apart' — As Exiled Prince Harry Mounts Plot to Worm His Way Back Into 'The Firm'

king charles forced prince william attend church service prince andrew
Source: MEGA

Succession plans for King Charles fueled drama between royal family members.

By:

Oct. 4 2024, Published 6:45 p.m. ET

Top-secret plans for how to handle King Charles III's death have already started to rip apart the royal family.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Prince Harry has launched a plot to work his way back into "the firm" amid his father's health crisis, while king-in-waiting Prince William prepares to ascend to the throne.

Sources said Harry, 40, has a much better chance worming his way back into his family with cancer-stricken Charles, 75, than he does with older brother William, 42.

Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Insiders said Prince Harry has a better chance of working his way back into 'the firm' with Charles than William.

Since Charles announced his cancer diagnosis in February, succession planning was fast-tracked.

William began taking on bigger, more global roles and was appointed a new private secretary. Though planning for the 42-year-old's reign was knocked off course with wife Kate Middleton's cancer diagnosis, her recent remission announcement signed full steam ahead for the King William V.

Meanwhile, rumors have swirled that Harry is "lonely" in California with wife Meghan Markle and is desperate to return to the U.K.

Prince William and Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Harry's memoir, 'Spare', has been the source of ongoing drama with his royal family.

Sources close to Harry claimed he's tired of being at the center of family drama and is ready to rehab his reputation after he made damning claims against his family in his bombshell memoir, Spare.

An insider told the Daily Beast: "He thought he might have 20 years with his father as the ultimate authority to mend those broken bridges."

But the source noted even if Harry and Charles were able to come to an agreement, the future king would likely waste no time exiling his younger brother once again as soon as he rose to power.

King Charles III

king charles upcoming trip australia testing cancer battle
Source: MEGA

Source said Charles' legacy is at risk if he doesn't mend the rift with Harry.

Charles is said to be keen on burying the hatchet with Harry not only because he "adores" his youngest son, despite all that has transpired in the last few years, but also to save his legacy.

It would look far better for the 75-year-old to be known as a "unifier" before his death.

The king also has another motivating factor for repairing his broken family – the fate of Queen Camilla.

prince harry meghan markle diddy scandal prince andrew freak off
Source: MEGA

Sources claimed Charles is fighting hard for Prince Andrew to exit the Royal Lodge so Camilla can live there when he dies.

Camilla is said to be "tolerated" by William, who has never shown much affection towards his stepmother.

Charles' passing begs the question of where Camilla will live and her inheritance.

Some royal insiders alleged Charle's war with disgraced brother Prince Andrew over his 30-bedroom home, Royal Lodge, is because he hopes Camilla can take over the mansion as a dowager house.

Others claimed Andrew has pushed back against his brother's wishes and refused to move out because he believes William won't be as concerned with the fate of the home when he takes over the throne.

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

