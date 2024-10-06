Madonna's Brother Christopher Ciccone Dead at 63 Following the Deaths of His Brother and Stepmother
Madonna's younger brother, Christopher Gerard Ciccone, passed away at the age of 63.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the dancer and art director died of cancer on Friday, October 4, following several other recent deaths in the family.
According to a representative, Chris passed away "peacefully" with his husband, Ray Thacker, by his side.
Christopher's death comes as a blow to the Ciccone family following the recent loss of his stepmother, Joan Gustafson Ciccone, who passed away at 81 due to cancer in September.
Additionally, his eldest brother, Anthony Ciccone, died last year at 66 from respiratory failure and throat cancer.
A tragic start for the family came when his mother, Madonna Louise Ciccone, passed away shortly after his birth in 1963 from breast cancer.
Like his siblings, Christopher had his roots in Michigan and later ventured to New York City to work alongside Madonna during the early stages of her music career.
He started as a dancer in his sister's early videos, such as Everybody and Lucky Star, before taking on more significant roles in her creative projects.
Madonna's late brother served as the art director for the popstar's iconic Blond Ambition World Tour and was the production design lead for The Girlie Show in 1993.
Apart from his work with Madonna, Christopher explored various creative avenues.
He delved into interior design in 1985 at the request of his sister and expanded his portfolio to include footwear design, memoir writing, and painting.
A representative praised his "symbiotic collaboration" with his sister and highlighted his success as a designer for upscale clients, directing music videos for renowned artists like Dolly Parton and Tony Bennett.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Madonna had her own health scare in 2023 when her lifeless body was found and revived after she was injected with NARCAN.
The Material Girl singer was intubated for at least one night at a New York hospital before having the tube removed. The official explanation has been that a serious bacterial infection put her in intensive care.
She had spent days hooked up to a ventilator while her family was told to "expect the worst."
Sources claimed Madonna had pushed herself so hard to get ready for an 84-date world tour she had relied upon painkillers to survive.
One friend feared Madonna could have ended up like Michael Jackson, who died in the lead-up to his This Is It tour in 2009.
