Queen Camilla Haunted by Diana: Monarch Hit With Memory of How Tragic Princess Graciously Called her Charles' 'Loyal and Discreet Mistress'
Princess Diana once praised Queen Camilla for being King Charles' "loyal and discreet" mistress.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the late Princess of Wales' comments about her husband's affair have had a serious impact on England's new queen.
Former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond told a packed audience at News UK how Diana said, "There were three of us", in her marriage to Charles.
Jennie told the crowd: "She was complicated and confusing, but I liked her a lot. She invited me to the Palace a couple of times for talks.
"We had long, long, long chats and she told me everything practically, almost everything in Panorama, before Panorama.
"She said, 'There were three of us in this marriage', and whether she had affairs and her view on Camilla. She told me she thought that Camilla was loyal and discreet and deserved some form of recognition."
BBC correspondent, who covered the royal family for 14 years, revealed she never reported on this conversation until now.
Jennie revealed: "Diana said as I was leaving, every time, 'Jennie, this is just between you and me', so what can you do?"
A source told RadarOnline.com: "Camilla will never be able to shake the spirit or memory Diana from her or Charles' life.
"Diana's famous admission there were 'three of them' in her marriage to Charles will linger around Charles and Camilla for life as they know their affair hurt Diana – and, some say, ended up killing her as it drove her into the arms of playboys like Dodi Fayed.
"They put a brave face on it, but when admissions like this come out, it brings her spirit back all over again."
- Queen Elizabeth Felt Guilty For How She Treated Princess Diana Before Death, Credited Late Royal With 'Saving' Monarchy
- 'Don't Treat Me Like An Idiot': Princess Diana's Icy Exchange With Prince Charles Revealed As His Romance With Camilla Blossomed Before Ascension To Throne
- 'Dirty Secrets' & Explosive Fights: King Charles III & Queen Consort Camilla Plagued With Divorce Drama Before Ascending To The Throne
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
In addition to the insights into Diana's past and her feelings surrounding Charles and Camilla, the News UK event also touched upon the current dynamics within the royal family.
Their discussion extended to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's recent decisions, including Harry's solo ventures in New York, London and Africa.
The couple's individual projects indicate a shift in their joint activities, with Harry making low-key visits to Britain following the controversial Oprah Winfrey interview.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the Duchess of Sussex now feels "haunted" by Princess Diana's ghost.
Meghan is now apparently starting to feel a "constant presence" of her mother-in-law – whom she never met.
Insiders claimed her attempts to reinvent her charity lifestyle are the result of her feeling she is "genuinely possessed by and talking to" Diana's spirit.
A source said: "Meghan wears Diana's jewelry, has been seen pulling the same doe-eyed, demure poses as her and is now trying to become a philanthropist in an echo of Di's charity work.
"It's as if she is channeling her spirit... and it's getting strange."
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.