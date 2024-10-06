Queen Camilla Haunted by Diana: Monarch Hit With Memory of How Tragic Princess Graciously Called her Charles' 'Loyal and Discreet Mistress'

Jennie told the crowd: "She was complicated and confusing, but I liked her a lot. She invited me to the Palace a couple of times for talks.

"We had long, long, long chats and she told me everything practically, almost everything in Panorama, before Panorama.

"She said, 'There were three of us in this marriage', and whether she had affairs and her view on Camilla. She told me she thought that Camilla was loyal and discreet and deserved some form of recognition."

BBC correspondent, who covered the royal family for 14 years, revealed she never reported on this conversation until now.

Jennie revealed: "Diana said as I was leaving, every time, 'Jennie, this is just between you and me', so what can you do?"