Princess Diana's Royal Bodyguard Blames 'Serial Rapist' Mohamed Al Fayed for Her Death: 'He Was Controlling Her Movements Before Crash'

He has been accused of sexually abusing hundreds of women across the world before his death.

And now RadarOnline.com can reveal Mohamed Al Fayed, who passed away in August 2023 aged 94, may have been responsible for the fatal car crash that took the lives of his son Dodi Fayed and Princess Diana in Paris nearly 30 years ago.

Ken Wharfe, Diana's bodyguard for nearly 15 years, said: "The most important point is what's occurred recently in light of these allegations about Fayed and his pursuit of staff, was the fear he inherited in his staff and this controlling attitude.

"For me, this is exactly what happened in Paris in 1997."