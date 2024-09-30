Princess Diana's Royal Bodyguard Blames 'Serial Rapist' Mohamed Al Fayed for Her Death: 'He Was Controlling Her Movements Before Crash'
He has been accused of sexually abusing hundreds of women across the world before his death.
And now RadarOnline.com can reveal Mohamed Al Fayed, who passed away in August 2023 aged 94, may have been responsible for the fatal car crash that took the lives of his son Dodi Fayed and Princess Diana in Paris nearly 30 years ago.
Ken Wharfe, Diana's bodyguard for nearly 15 years, said: "The most important point is what's occurred recently in light of these allegations about Fayed and his pursuit of staff, was the fear he inherited in his staff and this controlling attitude.
"For me, this is exactly what happened in Paris in 1997."
According to Wharfe, Fayed's team of bodyguards took over protecting the Harrods tycoon's son and Diana just eight weeks before the horrific car crash in Paris on August 31, 1997.
He also suggested Fayed's "controlling attitude" led to the fatal accident because his security team – including bodyguards Trevor Rees-Jones and Kez Wingfield – were "afraid" to recommend a safer operation.
Wharfe told The Sun: "Fayed himself was controlling this whole affair, whole movement, of Diana and his son Dodi from his office in Park Lane.
"You can't control a protection operation when you're not in the country."
He continued: "The point is I have some sympathy here for people like Rees-Jones and Wingfield, and others in the security team because they were fearful of saying what they think should happen, if that in any way went against what Fayed wanted, or even what Dodi wanted.
"Although I've been very critical of that operation in Paris, with some justification, the reason why that happened, was because of Rees-Jones and the security team, but they were so fearful of what Fayed would say if they for once recommended something that he disagreed with."
According to security expert Wharfe, the "one thing" that could have prevented Fayed's son and Diana's deaths was removing drunkard Henri Paul from the driving seat.
Wharfe said: "(Paul) was the cause of the accident, but they couldn't do that, he had been a key member of the Fayed dynasty for 15, 16 years.
"He was much higher up that rung of authority than either Rees-Jones or Wingfield."
Wharfe added: "If they had taken him out of that driving seat it would not have happened.
"But it was the fear and control that Fayed had that prevailed over these people."
As RadarOnline.com reported, Princess Diana, then 36, was killed while traveling in a Mercedes Benz that crashed in the Pont de l'Alma tunnel on the night of August 31, 1997.
Dodi Fayed, 42, driver Paul, 41, and bodyguard Rees-Jones, then 29, were also in the vehicle. Rees-Jones was the only one to survive the tragic collision.
Flash forward nearly 30 years, and Fayed's late billionaire father has been branded an "absolute monster" after scores of women accused him of rape and sexual assault.
Five women have alleged they were raped by Mohamed Al Fayed while they worked at his Harrods department stores.
Another 20 female employees have claimed the attacks took place inside the company's offices, in Fayed's Park Lane penthouse, or on foreign trips to Paris at the Ritz hotel.
A legal group representing his accusers also said more than 200 alleged victims came forward after last week's premiere of the BBC documentary Al Fayed: Predator at Harrods.
One accuser said: "Mohamed Al Fayed was a monster, a sexual predator with no moral compass whatsoever.
"I think Mohamed Al Fayed was a rapist – a serial rapist."
