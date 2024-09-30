Home > Celebrity > Celebs Hard-Living Kris Kristofferson's Years of Alcoholic Agony Laid Bare: 'I Drank So Much My Liver Was Size of a Football… But I Still Drank Wine' Source: MEGA Kris Kristofferson opened up about his decades of alcohol abuse. By: Haley Gunn Sept. 30 2024, Published 2:15 p.m. ET

Late country music legend Kris Kristofferson candidly recalled his years of heavy drinking. RadarOnline.com can reveal the singer-songwriter drank so much his "liver was the size of a football" before he quit cold turkey – only to start drinking again later in life. Kristofferson confessed he always had a "half-gallon of Jose Cuervo" in his trailer that he "never" let go empty.

Source: MEGA Kristofferson admitted he 'drank so much' his liver was the 'size of a football'.

The Me and Bobby McGee songwriter passed away on September 28, aged 88, in Maui, Hawaii. Prior to his death, Kristofferson lived the life a rambling man, which he opened up about in an interview with The Guardian. Kristofferson said: "I had a half-gallon of Jose Cuervo in my trailer and they never let it empty. They just kept coming back in and filling it up, same half-gallon bottle."

Source: MEGA His doctor advised him to quit drinking in order to 'save his life'.

He confessed he didn't "know how much (he) was drinking" at the time "but it was a lot". So much so that he soon was advised to quit alcohol altogether in order to save his life. Kristofferson said: "Doctor said my liver was the size of a football and that if I didn't quit, I was gonna kill myself. "I had a new little daughter, so I quit."

Source: MEGA He confessed he quit 'cold turkey' but drank wine decades later.

While the country singer kicked booze on his doctor's orders, he revealed he still enjoyed a glass of wine in his 70s. He added: "I drink wine today, but at the time I just went cold turkey. It was probably harder on the people around me than on myself." Kristofferson's battle with alcohol abuse had "devastating" effects on his second marriage to Rita Coolidge.

Source: MEGA His alcohol and drug binges was a catalyst in his divorce from second wife Rita Coolidge.

Coolidge and Kristofferson tied the knot in 1973, the same year they won a Grammy for their duet on From the Bottle to the Bottom. But by 1979, the union was in turmoil due to the Texas-born singer's alcoholism and drug binges. They divorced that year. He said: "When Rita and I split, it was devastating to me. "It happened at the same time as (the panned movie) Heaven's Gate, and all the other disasters in my life."

Luckily for Kristofferson, he was able to get a grip on his drug and alcohol abuse. He met and married his third wife, Lisa Meyers, in 1983. While reflecting on the dark period and his divorce from Coolidge, he said: "But sometimes the end of something is the beginning of something else. I've been with my current wife, Lisa, for 21 years." Kristofferson's cause of death has not been released.